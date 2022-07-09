One person killed in Mifflin County fire, officials say

SELINSGROVE – In Snyder County, state police are talking about two thefts recently, and two arrests. Troopers say said they’ve arrested 36-year-old Jonathon Cataldi of Lewisburg on theft and theft by deception. A Selinsgrove woman said Cataldi failed to deliver on an $11,000 contract. They say she paid him the money but he did not deliver the goods or services.

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO