ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Trump says he won’t endorse Vicky Hartzler, calls Eric Greitens ‘smart’ and ‘tough’

By Jason Hancock
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vP1lJ_0gaEAoDV00

Former President Donald Trump tiptoed toward an endorsement in Missouri’s competitive GOP primary for U.S. Senate on Friday, ruling out U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler while praising former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Early Friday evening, Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social that he did not believe Hartzler “has what it takes” to earn his endorsement.

“She called me this morning asking for my endorsement, much as she has on many other occasions,” Trump wrote. “I was anything but positive in that I don’t think she has what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats, together with their partner in the destruction of our Country, the Fake News Media and, of course, the deceptive & foolish RINOs.”

Later, during an appearance on the pro-Trump OAN TV network, Trump was urged by interviewer ​​Chanel Rion to throw his weight behind Greitens because he is the only candidate in the primary to openly condemn Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“He’s the one the Democrats legitimately want to run against,” Trump said, before later adding: “Eric is tough and he’s smart. A little controversial, but I’ve endorsed controversial people before. So we’ll see what happens.”

In response to Trump’s public statements, a spokesman for Hartzler’s campaign released a statement saying the “endorsement that counts is the endorsement of the Missouri people who know I am one of them and have been fighting for them.”

Polls throughout the campaign have shown Greitens, Hartzler and Attorney General Eric Schmitt tightly grouped at the top of the crowded Republican field seeking to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

Voters head to the polls Aug. 2, and an endorsement from the former president — who twice won Missouri by double digits and is still popular among the party’s base — is widely considered a potential silver bullet in the race that would automatically launch whoever received it to frontrunner status.

And while every candidate in the primary has courted Trump, none have gone further than Greitens, who has largely adopted the former president’s grievances into a campaign mantra of stoking lies about a stolen election, downplaying the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and vowing to oppose McConnell as the Republican leader in the U.S. Senate.

But as Trump noted in his TV interview, Greitens is also seen by many Republicans as the weakest possible general election candidate.

Greitens was forced to resign from the governor’s office in 2018 to avoid being impeached by the Republican supermajority that dominates the legislature and to settle a felony charge related to accusations that he stole from a veterans charity.

He was also accused under oath of violent sexual misconduct by a woman with whom he had an affair.

More recently, his ex-wife filed an affidavit this year saying he physically abused her and his children and became so unstable in the months leading up to his resignation in 2018 that his access to firearms had to be limited.

Greitens has denied all wrongdoing and blamed his misfortune on RINOs and the liberal media.

Friday isn’t the first time Trump hinted at a potential endorsement in Missouri.

In March, he issued a statement asking whether Missouri Republican primary voters had given “the big, loud, and proud personality of Congressman Billy Long” proper consideration.

Long, another candidate for the GOP nomination, was an early endorser of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump called Long “a warrior.”

“This is not an Endorsement, but I’m just askin’?” the March statement concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
People

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Warns of Nation's Violence After Someone Threatens to Execute Him, His Family

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is sharing a firsthand look at the threats he and his family have received since he became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. On Sunday, the Republican shared a threatening letter on Twitter that had been addressed to his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman — a former communications staffer for then-Vice President Mike Pence — and mailed to their home.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Blunt
Daily Mail

January 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar says rioter will testify TODAY that if they had found Mike Pence during Capitol assault they would have 'probably killed him'

Thursday's hearing on the January 6th insurrection will include testimony from a rioter, who will say if they had found Mike Pence that day they 'probably would have killed him.'. Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar, who sits on the House committee investigating the origins of the insurrection, said the rioter is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Missouri Attorney General#Gop#U S Senate#Truth Social#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Kevin Seefried, who brought Confederate flag inside Capitol on Jan. 6, found guilty of obstruction of Congress

A Washington, D.C., federal judge convicted Kevin Seefried, a Jan. 6 rioter who was seen walking through the Capitol with a Confederate flag, on all counts in his U.S. Capitol riot case, including obstruction, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and unlawful parading. The judge said he was convinced by the evidence presented by prosecutors, including the testimony of U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who famously lured the mob away from the Senate chamber on Jan. 6.
WASHINGTON, DC
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy