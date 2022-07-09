ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Santana postpones July 9 Cincinnati concert after collapsing on stage Tuesday

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
On Saturday, legendary guitarist Carlos Santana announced he is postponing the next six shows of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, including the July 9 concert in Cincinnati.

The announcement follows Tuesday's event at the Pine Knob Music Festival in Michigan where Santana collapsed on stage.

In a release, Santana's medical team recommends the artist gets rest to fully recuperate.

“Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon," the release stated.

The July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati was announced today as one of the impacted shows.

Officials said a new tour date will be announced for the rescheduled show date. Any previously purchased ticket will be honored for the new date.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Carlos Santana postpones July 9 Cincinnati concert after collapsing on stage Tuesday

