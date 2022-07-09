ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Angola's José Eduardo dos Santos, once one of Africa's longest-serving rulers, dies

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

Dos Santos died at 79 after a long illness. Under his watch, Angola became sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest oil producer — but the wealth didn't reach the people.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Angola’s José Eduardo dos Santos: The flawed 'architect of peace'

José Eduardo dos Santos, Angola's second president who ruled the mineral-rich state for almost four decades, has died aged 79, the government says. He died in Spain where he was treated after suffering a cardiac arrest. Dos Santos will be remembered for ending a long-running civil war in the...
AFRICA
AFP

Angola's authoritarian ex-president dos Santos dies in Spain

Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Angola with an iron fist for 38 years, died on Friday at a hospital in Barcelona after suffering cardiac arrest, the government said. Dos Santos was admitted to hospital in Spain and placed in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 23.
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Eduardo Dos Santos
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angola#Sub Saharan Africa#Sub Saharan
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Taiwan loses major advocate, defensive ally with assassination of Shinzo Abe

With the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Taiwan and the United States have lost a major advocate against Chinese militarization in the Pacific. Abe, an archconservative of Japanese politics and Japan-first nationalist opposed to Chinese expansion, had been a stalwart ally of Taiwan as threats of Chinese "reunification" loomed.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukraine army releases bizarre propaganda video thanking Australia for its help stopping Russian 'pests' ... featuring Steve Irwin, Kylie Minogue and Shane Warne

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has paid tribute to Australia's military assistance with a bizarre video celebrating some of our national treasures in a heartwarming message. Australia was one of the first countries to provide combat vehicle and economic support when Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February. As war-torn Ukraine...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia Warns West: Don't Take Your Assets in Our Country for Granted

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hinted on Wednesday that it had not dropped the idea of seizing Western-owned assets and businesses in the country, as a top official sharply criticised governments that have hit Moscow with sanctions. In a combative media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that Russia was...
ECONOMY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy