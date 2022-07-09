NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

Tyler Reddick's first career NASCAR Cup Series win last weekend at Road America surprised no one. The RCR driver has been running up front for a good bit of the season and is a good road racer.

But what it does do to the Cup Series playoff picture is tighten up the wild card race. 13 drivers have now won a race, which leaves three spots for non-winners in the playoffs with eight regular season races remaining.

It's a fun part of the summer schedule that has been shaken up over the last couple years. This week in Atlanta, the circuit will see if the pack racing at the 1.5-mile track continues after the spring race. After that, the remaining races include a short track, two road courses, two 2-plus mile oval tracks, the 1-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the regular season finale at Daytona.

Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick are still without victories, and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford is currently outside the playoff picture for now. A surprise winner or two could put Truex and Blaney at risk of missing the playoffs, too.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta schedule

Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT Sunday

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.5 mile oval) in Hampton, Georgia

Length: 260 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 60 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps

TV coverage: USA Network

Radio: PRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: Alsco Uniforms 250 (163 laps, 251 miles) at Atlanta Motor Speedway, 4 p.m. CT Saturday on USA Network and PRN

Truck Series this week: O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 (67 laps, 151 miles) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1 and MRN

Quaker State 400 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 2

3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 3

5. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

6. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 4

7. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

8. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 5

9. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 6

11. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

12. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 7

13. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 8

15. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 9

17. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

18. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 10

19. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

22. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 12

23. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

24. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 14

27. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

28. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 15

29. Noah Gragson, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

32. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 17

33. Garrett Smithley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 18

35. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

36. Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race