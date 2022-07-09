ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox announce Saturday night starting lineups

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

The New York Yankees continue their four-game road series against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Fenway Park. The game will be broadcast nationally by FOX.

Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19) will start for New York, while Kutter Crawford (2-2, 5.04) will go for Boston.

The Yankees have won the first two games of the series, taking Saturday's game, 12-5.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Saturday afternoon:

Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to latest blown call from Ángel Hernández

In a season that’s been full of terrible calls from MLB umpires, Ángel Hernández continues to show that nobody makes baffling calls like he does. Hernández’s latest disastrous call came in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game between the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. With his Twins trailing 6-5 in the ninth inning, Byron Buxton hit a ball down the line that Texas third baseman Josh Smith could not handle. It appeared as though Minnesota had a fast runner on base with nobody out. Only, Hernández ruled that the ball was foul.
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
thecomeback.com

Braves fan earns foul ball in painful fashion

Foul balls going into the stands often produce either impressive or disastrous results for the fans who try to catch them. One fan at Truist Park for Saturday’s game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves got both on the same foul ball. When a foul ball was hit...
ATLANTA, GA
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Yankees, Royals Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

The New York Yankees and Kansas City have reportedly talked about a trade involving Andrew Benintendi. The report first came from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintendi is very likely to be moved by the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline, especially since he's a free agent at the end of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Why Clayton Kershaw Will 'Understand' Not Starting All-Star Game

Who should start the All-Star Game for the NL later this month has been much discussed as of late. There's plenty of great names out there who are deserving of starting in the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium on July 19th, but Braves skipper Brian Snitker, who will skipper the NL team, has a big decision to make on whether or not to have Clayton Kershaw start.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano revives career with World Series champs

Robinson Cano is getting another shot at the MLB level as he tries to show he has something left in the tank. The Atlanta Braves acquired Cano from the San Diego Padres on Sunday in a minor league deal, with the Padres receiving cash considerations in return. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cano is expected to be brought up quickly by Atlanta to see if he can contribute in a part-time role.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 7/10/2022

The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Nick Pivetta takes the mound for the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon has a 3.63 ERA. He has had a solid season for […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 7/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
