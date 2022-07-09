The New York Yankees continue their four-game road series against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Fenway Park. The game will be broadcast nationally by FOX.

Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19) will start for New York, while Kutter Crawford (2-2, 5.04) will go for Boston.

The Yankees have won the first two games of the series, taking Saturday's game, 12-5.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Saturday afternoon:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox announce Saturday night starting lineups