During the 2022 WNBA All-Star game, the game’s legends were celebrated as basketball icons Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are closing the curtain on their WNBA careers. Throughout the game in Chicago, both stars celebrated their achievements and what they provided to the game, including standing ovations as the two received flowers from game captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Fowles impressively slammed home a breakaway drunk during the second quarter.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO