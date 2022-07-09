ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

DNA testing results in arrest in Texas couple's 2005 killing

Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman in the killing of a Texas couple who was found beaten to death in their home more than 17 years ago. Shelley Susan Thompson, 41, has been charged with capital murder in the...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A father in the Houston area shot and wounded two 16-year-old boys after they allegedly attempted to rob his family as the family pulled into their driveway shortly after midnight on June 11. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6800 block...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot, killed in south Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One shooting left a woman dead over the weekend in south Houston. Police said the woman, who was in her 30’s, was shot in the chest in what looks to be a drive-by shooting. She died at the scene. It happened Saturday evening around 8:20...
SOUTH HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Violent Crime#Khou Tv
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Wharton County Sheriffs Office detains six after traffic stop

WHARTON County, Texas- Sunday morning a Wharton County Sheriffs Deputy tried to conduct a routine traffic stop on US 59 at 1162 when the vehicle refused to stop. The 2016 gray Dodge came to a halt at US 59 and CR 454. after reaching speeds of over 90 miles an hour. The suspect then fled as the deputy exited his vehicle. Multiple people fled the scene while six individuals were found laying down inside the bed of the truck. U-S border patrol was contacted where the found all six individuals to have entered illegally. They were detained and later released to Border Patrol. 33-year-old Robert Charles Bruines of Houston, Texas was apprehended and charged with Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and two warrants out of Harris County for Indecency with a Child . The Wharton County Sheriffs thanks the El Campo Police Department for their assistance.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Memorial held for mother killed in League City murder-suicide

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Family and friends gathered at the Fellowship Community Church in Kemah on Sunday to remember Julia Dyinka. The 43-year-old activist was described by loved ones as a proud Ukrainian mother who loved her three children and helped bring them to the U.S. just a few months ago because of the war.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after crashing into pole in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a pole in southwest Houston. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say they received a call just before 8 a.m. about a driver, an unidentified man, heading southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Telephone Rd. when his truck left the roadway.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cold case investigation into double-murder in Cleveland leads to suspect

A Freeport, Texas, woman was arrested Friday, July 8, in connection to the April 14, 2005, murders of Luz and Antonio Rodriguez of Cleveland. Shelley Susan Lemoine Thompson, 41, was taken into custody and booked into the Liberty County Jail by Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, assigned to the Texas Rangers Cold Case Division, and Cleveland Police Detective John Shaver.
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN KILLED BY TRAIN

At 10:45 am Monday 911 got a call from BNSF Railroad reporting that one of their trains had struck a pedestrian along the east-west tracks along Old Highway 105. It was reported between Timber Switch and Weir Road. North Montgomery County Fire responded along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and MCHD. Firefighters were able to locate the male who appeared to be in his 50s deceased near a railroad bridge about one-half mile west of Timber Switch. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male had no identification on his person, however, local residents say he was a homeless person living under the bridge near where he was found.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy