ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 82

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Triston McKenzie and the Guardians look to snap a five-game losing streak when they take on the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m....

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Kansas, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Authentic Mexican Food in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio, is best known for being the birthplace and home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and people love to visit for various other musical, historical, and artsy attractions. But many people don’t know that there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants throughout the city as well!...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Mckenzie
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians release second team song: Listen to 'Are You Ready?'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous Cleveland Guardians story on June 29, 2022. Less than four months after unleashing their "We Are Cleveland" team song, there’s a new tune from the Cleveland Guardians that was just released early Monday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast shares essential safety tips for the RV lifestyle

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the past few years of living out of their RV, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have picked up some guidance to share for others interested in the lifestyle. In this week’s episode of their podcast “Rocking the RV Life,” they share their top 10 rules for safe RVing. Everything from finances to travel timing to toilets are frequent discussion topics.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#Kansas City Royals Live#Lids More Guardians
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police reform also means finally fixing hiring practices: editorial

Like a bad penny, former Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann has resurfaced again in a police job, this time in tiny Tioga, Pennsylvania, where those who hired him seemed unaware of his background until residents protested. Loehmann, the rookie Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, bowed out of the Tioga job just days after his hiring had been approved. Something similar occurred four years ago in the Belmont County village of Bellaire, Ohio, where Loehmann had been hired as a part-time officer but also quickly exited amid protests.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Study Shows Cleveland Is Most Stressed City in America

Cleveland has landed yet another “honor” it could do without: personal finance website Wallet Hub, which released daily studies on things “The Best Cities to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day” and “Best Cities for an Active Lifestyle,” has released a study on “Most Stressed Cities in America” — and we’re number one!
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
Cleveland Scene

First Look: Cordelia, Opening Wednesday, July 20 on East 4th Street

When it comes to hotly anticipated restaurants, it’s impossible to top Cordelia, which has been taking shape in the former home of Michael Symon’s Lola Bistro. Owner Andrew Watts calls East 4th Street “the best address in the city,” and come Wednesday, July 20, he and executive chef Vinnie Cimino will officially become that street’s newest operators.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now

Real ones know the restaurant scene in Cleveland for its multitude of diverse culinary options. You can get great Ethiopian and Guatemalan, Vietnamese and Jamaican. So it's no surprise that our specialty food market scene is just as diverse. From pierogi markets and ethnic grocers and local butchers to healthy, organic food shops, home brewery shops and Italian grocery stores, Cleveland has it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
77K+
Followers
75K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy