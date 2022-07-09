Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 82

Like a bad penny, former Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann has resurfaced again in a police job, this time in tiny Tioga, Pennsylvania, where those who hired him seemed unaware of his background until residents protested. Loehmann, the rookie Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, bowed out of the Tioga job just days after his hiring had been approved. Something similar occurred four years ago in the Belmont County village of Bellaire, Ohio, where Loehmann had been hired as a part-time officer but also quickly exited amid protests.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO