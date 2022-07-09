ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

UCF pre-med student is the first in Florida to win Miss India

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNvuF_0gaE9Tcs00
UCF pre-med student is the first in Florida to win Miss India UCF pre-med student Khushi Patel is the first in Florida to win Miss India. (Courtesy of Bhaveshkumar Patel/Courtesy of Bhaveshkumar Patel)

ORLANDO, Fla. — One young woman in Central Florida is making strides with her recent accomplishment.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Khushi Patel is the first woman from Florida to win the Miss India Worldwide 2022 competition.

Patel, a third-year pre-med student at the University of Central Florida, participated in the contest last month in New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qmqgv_0gaE9Tcs00
UCF pre-med student is the first in Florida to win Miss India UCF pre-med student Khushi Patel is the first in Florida to win Miss India. (Courtesy of Bhaveshkumar Patel/Courtesy of Bhaveshkumar Patel)

Her family said they are proud of their daughter’s achievement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
WFLA

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Florida

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Med#The Miss India Worldwide#Cox Media Group
communitynewspapers.com

STATE ATTORNEY KATHERINE FERNANDEZ RUNDLE SELECTED FOR FLORIDA PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS ASSOCIATION (FPAA) EUGENE WHITWORTH AWARD

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has been selected by the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association (FPAA) for the Association’s highest award, the Eugene Whitworth Award. The FPAA, whose members are Florida’s 20 elected State Attorneys and over 1900 Assistant State Attorneys, was created in 1986 to serve the needs...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida woman led 3-county chase with kids in backseat, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leading authorities in both Alabama and Florida on a chase past the state border, according to deputies. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said that Armani Brown, 19, of Tallahassee began the chase after a hit-and-run in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — approximately 25 miles from the Florida state line.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Click10.com

Latest poll shows Crist, Fried in dead heat

MIAMI, Fla. – Charlie Crist was in Overtown on Friday after an invitation from two well-known political leaders, Miami-dade school board member dr. Dorothy Bendross Mendinghall and Christine King, chair of the Miami City Commission. Crist is here to get their blessing and ask for votes. He’s a political...
MIAMI, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

What does BA.5 subvariant mean to Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Doctors continue to put pieces of the puzzle together as the COIVD-19 virus continues to evolve. A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now makes up a majority of COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the CDC. "It's more transmissible than prior variants,...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Coronavirus: Rep. Katie Porter tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-California, confirmed via social media Monday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I was exposed at work here in CA. I’ll vote proxy this week rather than travel to D.C. I have the usual symptoms, especially a sore throat, so I’m communicating via text—and whiteboard,” Porter wrote.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Hospital In Florida

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor's or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Florida, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida man gets 20 years for posting bomb-making video

MIAMI - A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to support the Islamic State terrorist group by posting a video online for making explosives.Romeo Xavier Langhorne, 32, was sentenced Thursday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.Langhorne has been a follower of the Islamic State group since 2014, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators said Langhorne was living in St. Augustine, Florida, in February 2019 when he began communicating with an undercover FBI employee who was posing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
100K+
Followers
112K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy