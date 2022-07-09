UCF pre-med student is the first in Florida to win Miss India UCF pre-med student Khushi Patel is the first in Florida to win Miss India. (Courtesy of Bhaveshkumar Patel/Courtesy of Bhaveshkumar Patel)

ORLANDO, Fla. — One young woman in Central Florida is making strides with her recent accomplishment.

Khushi Patel is the first woman from Florida to win the Miss India Worldwide 2022 competition.

Patel, a third-year pre-med student at the University of Central Florida, participated in the contest last month in New Jersey.

Her family said they are proud of their daughter’s achievement.

