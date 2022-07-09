ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wabash Valley Trust for Historic Preservation hosts St. Mary's Walking Tour

By Marvin Bills
WLFI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fisher Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services is opening its historic doors to the public. That's also along with St. Mary's Cathedral, The Fowler House and many other historic landmarks. Wabash Valley Trust for...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Wabash Riverfest educated community on local waterway

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Folks in Tippecanoe County are a little more knowledgeable about the Wabash River. It's all thanks in part to Saturday's Wabash Riverfest. Numerous vendors come out in addition to conservation exhibits, hikes, and an annual 5-K. People can also take float trips down the...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Vendors and musicians come out for July's Mosey Down Main Street

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Saturday night marked another Mosey Down Main Street. The monthly event brings out dozens of local vendors, artists, and musicians to share their craft with the Greater Lafayette community. Vendors ranged from local dog shelters and social organizations to food trucks and handmade jewelry. News...
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Preservation#St Mary#The Wabash Valley Trust
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident named Volunteer of the Year

Longtime sustainable education activist Faye Snodgress recently received the honor of Volunteer of the Year, an award presented by the Indianapolis Council of Women to an outstanding volunteer in the community. Snodgress volunteers at the Altrusa International Club of Indianapolis, advises the Zionsville Community High School Climate Club, helps sort...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Demolition begins for Pleasant Street extension project

Noblesville residents and motorists who drive through the city’s downtown will soon see demolition work along Pleasant Street. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street among city administration, is designed to improve east-west connectivity by extending Pleasant Street in three phases. Demolition and clearing activities in preparation for the first phase began July 5. Demolition work is slated for various locations from Dove’s Court to 13th Street along the route. Work will be ongoing for the next several months as properties are acquired and vacated.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
point2homes.com

13430 Grosbeak Court, Carmel, Hamilton County, IN, 46033

Listed by Todd Denkmann with Keller Williams Indpls Metro N. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Super popular ranch floor plan in East Carmel, move-in ready! Brand new roof! Gorgeous hardwoods everywhere (except kitchen, bathrooms & laundry)! Interior freshly painted - walls, trim, doors, ceiling - looks brand new! Light fills the large great rm w/ cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, great room open to the tiled kitchen w/ stainless appliances (refrigerator 1.5 yrs), double pantry & eat-in bay. Primary bdrm w/ tile bath, fan & walk-in closet. Primary + bdrm 2 have 9’ ceilings, bdrm 3 has cathedral ceiling. Garage w/ storage area & built-in cabinets. Quiet cul-de-sac location, large deck w/ pond view. Nbrhd pool, tennis, playground, walking paths. Great location w/ easy access to everything! Totally neutral, clean & ready for you!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Additional construction projects coming to I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Summer construction has brought delays to Interstate 70, and projects will continue between Terre Haute and Indianapolis in the coming months. A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation said patchwork that has caused the highway to go to one lane between State Road 42 and the 29 mile marker will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

WLFI team rows in voyageur canoe races

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In addition to the family-fun events and food trucks at the Wabash Riverfest, the Voyager Canoe races stand out. Teams from across the Tippecanoe County area signed up and challenged each other in canoe versus canoe races. The boats used are replicas of boats...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Indiana zoo working to bring back macaw that flew away

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is working to bring back a macaw that flew a little further away than normal from the zoo. The zoo said their green-winged macaws Orchard and Vineyard flew a little further away from the zoo than normal Wednesday afternoon. The pair was found in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

State plans new I-65 exit near Boone County’s innovation district

With an effort to develop an innovation and research district in central Boone County underway, the state’s transportation agency is pushing ahead with plans for an Interstate 65 exit at West County Road 300 North that would serve the sprawling project. The Indiana Department of Transportation is also planning...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County sheriff to add mental health specialist

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new position will respond to social service and mental health crises. The social service and crisis response specialist will assist deputies responding to mental health-related calls. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is hiring for the position. He says the specialist will connect people to services...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

One injured saving children from morning house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A person was severely injured saving a child from a early morning house fire in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Police, a passerby called 911 to report a house fire around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on Union Street. The same person ran into the building and...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Local firefighter sent to hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after fighting a fire earlier Saturday evening. At around 3:36 p.m., Lafayette Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on 1120 North 7th Street in Lafayette. The fire started on the second...
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy