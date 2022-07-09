ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History of Rawlins partly tied up in 'Big Nose' George Parrott murders, historian says

By Jonathan Make Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago
CHEYENNE – The history of Wyoming, and specifically of Rawlins, is partly encapsulated in the story behind the story about an infamous mini-crime spree in 1878 that killed two law enforcement officers.

This is according to comments from former Wyoming state archeologist and current researcher Mark E. Miller. He is related to the sheriff of Carbon County at around the time of the crimes.

According to Miller, who spoke Thursday night at the Laramie County Library, some of the history of Rawlins is tied up in how the community has responded over the years to both the original crime and later events. Before one of the assailants involved in the law enforcement murders was to have been executed according to the law, a mob did the task itself. “Big Nose” George Parrott was lynched.

The incident and its fallout over many decades illustrates that “Wyoming history is not static. There is a dynamism to it,” Miller said in response to one of many questions he was asked by the audience (including one from this reporter). The room at the library where he spoke was filled to near capacity.

Speaking by phone Friday, the current mayor of Rawlins said that his city is not defined by the incidents involving Parrott and the unusual handling of his body (and body parts) many years after his death. In current times, residents do not discuss Parrott, and many are probably not aware of him, said Mayor Terry Weickum.

The events surrounding the killings, in which Parrott implicated himself in a way that probably would not be accepted by modern courts, was perhaps the first big murder event in Carbon County, Miller told the audience in Cheyenne.

“The public was just enamored with it,” said Miller, the author of a recent book about the incident. “When he was lynched by the mob, I think they just put a taint over everything.”

Noting that he himself has been a resident of the Rawlins area, Miller said that the community had never really fully dealt with the aftermath of the incident. The body of Parrott was inadvertently dug up in the 1950s.

Part of dealing with the lynching involved how to preserve the body of Parrott, Miller told the audience and wrote in his book, “Big Nose George: His Troublesome Trail.” For instance, he pointed out Thursday, ethics of how to show the remains of the murderer have evolved in recent decades. And “now they can store away the real thing, away from” public viewing, Miller said.

More recently, in the 1990s, the community also, for a time, revisited the fallout from the lynching as well as the crime spree that preceded it. For a short time, there was a suggestion that a statue of Big Nose George could be built as the city was considering building what is now a public square. As Miller said of that statue plan, “it died a horrible death.”

There are ways that Rawlins can fully deal with the impact of the incident on its culture, Miller suggested. Part of this could involve paying homage to more of the law enforcement officers who were affected. Miller mentioned Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Widdowfield and Union Pacific detective Henry “Tip” Vincent, who were both killed by the gang that included Parrott.

If the murders of the lawmen had happened in recent times, there might have been a move to erect statues of them or to otherwise memorialize them, Mayor Weickum suggested to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. And the city has changed considerably since the 19th century, he noted. “Rawlins was a rough town back then. There were a lot of people killed in Rawlins.”

In his book’s recounting of Parrott, Miller “is trying to sensationalize it enough to sell his book. You don’t sell the steak, you sell the sizzle,” Weickum said. “That doesn’t weave into our current life,” he said of the murders and their fallout.

“You can’t deny it, it’s part of our history,” the mayor said. He noted that, as a private citizen, he had opposed what he considers “morbid” efforts to show part of Parrott at the Carbon County Museum. Nowadays, the museum’s website says, its “’Outlaws’ exhibit featur(es)” Parrott. “The colorful history of Carbon County’s earlier days is reflected in this gallery.”

“I had nothing to do with it,” Weickum said of the museum previously showing more graphic elements of Parrott’s history. “But I’m not proud of it.”

A previous WTE story about the crime and the controversial handling of Parrott’s body is online at WyomingNews.com.

