In the fast-paced world of Grand Prix show jumping, Maria Costa is a rising star. At just 29 years of age, the Wellington-based pro already has a long list of accomplishments, including multiple Grand Prix victories and several Nations Cup appearances. This past winter, Maria and her longtime partner Valentino V Z dazzled the Wellington crowds when they topped 43 other pairs to win the $50,000 Palm Beach Equine Clinic Grand Prix. Maria credits much of her success to the unwavering support of her close-knit family. “Nobody else in my family rides horses,” she said. “However, I feel like my parents and siblings have become horse people just by constantly supporting me.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO