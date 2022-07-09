ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs welcome eight new Deputies

By Delaney Keppner
informnny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming eight new Deputies to their staff. According to the...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 4

Related
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County woman accused of stealing from Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Hermon in St. Lawrence County is facing charges after allegedly stealing from Walmart. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Larissa M. Carlin left the Walmart located on Arsenal Street in Watertown with a Teepee tent without paying for it around 7:15 p.m. on July 8. Police stated that the tent was valued at $79.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

State police confirm missing autistic child found dead

EASTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10) — New York State Police confirmed to NEWS10 that 6-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall was found dead at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday. His body was in a pond not far from his home in Washington County. An investigation is pending, but investigators said the death appears...
PUBLIC SAFETY
informnny.com

Canton man arrested on drug charges

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Canton was allegedly found with drugs in his possession over the weekend. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they charged 41-year-old Carlton K. Thurston from Canton after investigating a report of a domestic incident on U.S. Route 11 in Canton on July 10. Police stated that Thurston was found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.
CANTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Amherst man in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Niagara County

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorcyclist is listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, where he was flown to after a crash Sunday night. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the motorcycle crash occurred on Thrall Road in the Town of Cambria at about 7:30pm. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Amherst, was reported to be unconscious with shallow breathing.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Woman accused of leaving animals without food, water in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman is facing charges in St. Lawrence County after allegedly leaving animals unattended for an extended period of time. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of numerous animals that were left alone in a residence on Hepburn Street in Norfolk. During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered that the animals were left unattended without proper food and water.
informnny.com

State Police searching for missing Watertown teen

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl from Watertown. According to police, 17-year-old Jacey T. Berry was last seen on July 5 on South Rutland Street in the City of Watertown. Berry is described as having blue eyes and pink hair. Police...
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Sullivan#Slcso#Suny Canton#The Sheriff S Office
WNYT

Bank employees thwart $85,000 theft in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH — Saturday morning, a man walked into the Berkshire Bank on Route 4 in North Greenbush, and wanted to withdraw $85,000 from an account. Bank employees were suspicious about his ID and his behavior. “They didn’t feel comfortable with the whole situation,” said North Greenbush Police Chief...
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
informnny.com

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is notifying residents that the first case of rabies this year has been confirmed in the county. According to the department, routine surveillance by the U.S. Department of Agriculture led to the detection of a rabid...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash

A Brocton man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a car-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 5 and Van Buren Road at about 3:30 PM. An investigation found that 31-year-old Merritt Wolcott was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 5 and struck a sedan driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hill of Noblesville, Indiana. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hill was traveling north on Van Buren Road crossing Route 5 to continue to Lake Avenue when Merritt's motorcycle struck her passenger side rear door. Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Hill was not injured. The crash, which remains under investigation, caused a portion of Route 5 to shut down for about three hours.
FREDONIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WETM 18 News

New York State receives complaints about cashless tolling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Senator Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this problem, so we made the inquiry and suggested that they look at and hopefully fix it,” stated […]
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY driver busted for ‘very poor attempt’ at fake inspection sticker

An Upstate New York driver has been busted for a “very poor attempt” at a fake inspection sticker on their vehicle — plus driving while intoxicated. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on Facebook showing a piece of paper that had been apparently taped to the vehicle with the words “NYS 2022″ in pencil and pen, plus scribbles where the 12 months of the year would be written. A cutout of a random postal bar code was also attached to the top.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Approximately 80 kids have elevated lead levels in St. Lawrence County: Public Health

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health is providing residents with tips for lead-safe renovations. The Public Health department reminded residents of the hazards that are associated with lead paint that may pose an issue when conducting renovations in their homes. Lead is a neurotoxin that can cause brain damage, slowed growth and development, and low IQ.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County DA on new concealed carry social media review law: "it's unenforceable"

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick is calling a new law set to take effect September 1st “unenforceable.” Anyone who wants to apply for a license to carry a concealed weapon in New York State will have to hand over access to their social media accounts, starting September 1st. “I thought it was somebody pranking me, but sadly it's true," said Fitzpatrick. He says he and other leaders in law enforcement were not included in decisions about this law. His biggest worry is how to enforce it.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy