St. Lawrence County Sheriffs welcome eight new Deputies

A Brocton man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a car-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 5 and Van Buren Road at about 3:30 PM. An investigation found that 31-year-old Merritt Wolcott was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 5 and struck a sedan driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hill of Noblesville, Indiana. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hill was traveling north on Van Buren Road crossing Route 5 to continue to Lake Avenue when Merritt's motorcycle struck her passenger side rear door. Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Hill was not injured. The crash, which remains under investigation, caused a portion of Route 5 to shut down for about three hours.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO