NASA has shared images showing what it describes as a “double crater” left on the Moon’s surface by a rocket of unknown origin. In a statement shared last week, the agency noted that astronomers first spotted a “rocket body” in late 2021 that was set for a lunar collision. That collision has been determined to have occurred in March, with the aforementioned double crater later being captured by way of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is operated by the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO