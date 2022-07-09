ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 7/9/2022

By Matthew Zemek
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Blue Jays Mariners prediction and pick. Alek Manoah goes to the bump for the Blue Jays, while Robbie Ray gets the assignment for the Mariners. Alek Manoah has a 2.33 ERA, which is outstanding,...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Oakland Athletics

Welcome to the new era of baseball, the Brokeball Era. From the team that brought Moneyball to the league comes a ballclub emblematic of the new paradigm. Oakland had a good enough squad last year to win 86 games under Bob Melvin on the heels of three-straight playoff appearances and an AL West crown in 2020. Instead of building upon that success, they decided to let Melvin walk for the same job with the Padres, and sell off their best players for pennies on the dollar, as Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt, and Sean Manaea all went from under contract to out of town.
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

Freddie Freeman absolutely destroys Dodgers reporter over bonkers question

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman got into something of a heated exchange with a reporter over the weekend. After being snubbed from the All-Star Game, Freeman was asked a bizarre question by LA Times reporter Dylan Hernandez, to which the Dodgers’ first baseman didn’t hold back his frustration in his answer. On the wisdom […] The post Freddie Freeman absolutely destroys Dodgers reporter over bonkers question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox gets tough injury update as Kike Hernandez return hits ‘obstacle’

The Boston Red Sox just can’t catch a break this season. While they stand at a solid 46-39 record, injuries have continually threatened to derail their season completely. The injury bug has all but taken over the team, affecting both the hitting and the pitching staff. One of the players that was afflicted by the […] The post Red Sox gets tough injury update as Kike Hernandez return hits ‘obstacle’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mets divulge Jacob deGrom’s status amid threat from Braves in NL East

Jacob deGrom has yet to make an appearance on the mound for the New York Mets this season, but it appears that he is getting near to a return to active duty in the big leagues. Via Mets beat writer Tim Healey: Jacob deGrom’s next rehab start will be with Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets say […] The post Mets divulge Jacob deGrom’s status amid threat from Braves in NL East appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tragedy strikes as Rangers employee of 30 years collapses, dies outside Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers dropped a competitive 6-5 game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in Arlington. However, that was the last thing on the team’s mind following the affair. Rangers’ radio engineer Ted Nichols-Payne died after collapsing in the parking lot outside of Globe Life Field, per ESPN. Nichols-Payne was 56. He worked for 31 years […] The post Tragedy strikes as Rangers employee of 30 years collapses, dies outside Globe Life Field appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

Multiple teams are already planning on being buyers for next month’s MLB trade deadline. For the Chicago Cubs, they are reportedly aiming to complete a fire sale for the second consecutive year. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided notable updates on how several teams are looking to approach this season’s trade deadline. For the […] The post Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Cy Young
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Yardbarker

Carlos Santana's 2-run homer propels Mariners past Blue Jays

Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Saturday night. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Mariners, who pulled within a game of Toronto, which has lost eight of nine, for the American League's third and final wild-card playoff berth.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

2 potential Yankees’ Joey Gallo 2022 MLB trade deadline suitors, revealed

The New York Yankees seem as if they are almost perfect. They are crushing the baseball all over the yard, the defense has been solid, and they are pitching the lights out. But one player who has yet to find his rhythm is Joey Gallo. And Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently said the Yankees are looking to trade Joey Gallo ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#Blue Jays Mariners#The Blue Jays
ClutchPoints

Red Sox legend Jon Lester delivers honest take on the futures of Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers in Boston

The Boston Red Sox are slated to soon face quite a dilemma regarding the futures of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers with the team. Bogaerts currently has four more seasons remaining on his contract, where he is set to earn $20 million in each of the coming years. However, he will have an opportunity to hit free agency later this year, as he has a player opt-out in his deal for after this season. On the other hand, Devers is under team control for a mere one more year, as he is set to be arbitration-eligible for the 2023 campaign.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Edwin Diaz drops bold message to Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani ahead of All-Star Game

On Sunday, the Major League Baseball 2022 All-Star Game full rosters were revealed. Among those named were New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz. The Mets stopper is having another great season for New York. His among the league leaders with 18 saves, and has posted a 1.83 ERA to go with his 1.078 WHIP. But […] The post Edwin Diaz drops bold message to Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani ahead of All-Star Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt traded from Oakland to Tampa Bay

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Christian Bethancourt has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are looking to add some offense, especially from behind the dish, so they are adding Bethancourt to the mix. Heading back to Oakland in the deal are Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Single-A pitcher Christian Fernandez.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Royals’ Whit Merrifield removed from game with injury amid trade speculation

Kansas City Royals star infielder Whit Merrifield has had his name thrown around in trade speculation ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. So, when he left Sunday’s game against the Guardians after the fifth inning, panic ensued among the fan base. Well, it turns out that Merrifield was not traded mid-game, but was instead […] The post Royals’ Whit Merrifield removed from game with injury amid trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mariners star Julio Rodriguez enters Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez territory with MLB All-Star Game nod

Julio Rodriguez is representing the Seattle Mariners at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. The 21-year-old center fielder has been sensational in his rookie season and now has an accolade to prove it. Rodriguez, as a highly touted Mariners prospect in center field, has always gotten comparisons to Ken Griffey Jr. Now, his name sits alongside […] The post Mariners star Julio Rodriguez enters Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez territory with MLB All-Star Game nod appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mariners host the Blue Jays on 5-game home win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (45-41, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (44-42, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -134, Mariners +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Dodgers engaged in trade talks with Reds for star pitcher Luis Castillo

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo is one of the names that has most frequently been floated ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. With the deadline less than a month away, his market is beginning to materialize. It should come as no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly among the teams at the forefront of conversations, having already engaged in trade talks with the Reds, according to Jon Morosi.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
100K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy