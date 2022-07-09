Homicide reported in Tioga County by PSP Mansfield

Sullivan Township, Pa. —State Police in Mansfield said they responded to a call at 8:47 a.m. Saturday for a reported homicide that took place in Tioga County.

According to the release, the caller, who police identified as the suspect, reported he had shot an estranged relative after they entered his home. The suspect stated the relative charged at him after being warned, police said.

Troopers arrived at the residence and the suspect complied with all verbal commands and was placed into custody.

“Due to the nature of the investigation and interest in maintaining the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be provided at this time,” Trooper Lauren Lesher wrote in the release.

Information will continue to be released once Troopers feel it will not affect the investigation, according to the release.

