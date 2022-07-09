Watch Metallica Duet 'Master Of Puppets' With Eddie From 'Stranger Things'

Metallica shared a video to TikTok duetting Eddie's "Master of Puppets" scene on Stranger Things and it's a must-see.

The band is seen rocking "Hellfire" club t-shirts as they play side by side to Eddie's iconic scene in the upside down. "hellfire club forever ❤️‍🔥," wrote Netflix in the comments. Fans of Stranger Things and Metallica alike raved in the comments of the video:

metallica literally played a tribute for Eddie and thats the sweetest and coolest thing ive ever seen

Metallica does a tribute to Eddie Munson doing a tribute to Metallica

this is my favorite video of all time, on any platform