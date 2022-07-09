ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Brittney Griner is the focus of WNBA All-Star weekend

By JAY COHEN
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBH4a_0gaE4tzL00
Signs are displayed during a practice for the WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are playing in the WNBA All-Star Game for the last time. Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper are looking for some bragging rights. Some of the league’s biggest stars get to try for a 4-point shot.

And everyone is thinking about one person: Brittney Griner.

Griner’s continued detention in Russia is front and center as the WNBA holds one of its marquee events in Chicago for the first time. Bird and the rest of the All-Stars wore T-shirts with Griner's name and No. 42 for practice on Saturday, and the league also plans to continue its push for Griner's release during Sunday's game at the home of the defending champion Sky.

“I think for all of us, we just want to always keep BG’s name at the forefront in everything we do,” Bird said. “Yeah, every now and then we’ll answer questions about All-Star and talk about the basketball, but you’re going to see her name on the back of all of our shirts, and so like I said, it doesn’t really shift. We want it to always be there.”

Griner, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. That same day, Bird watched watch her fiancée, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at the White House.

Rapinoe had BG and a rose stitched on her jacket for the occasion, and Bird sported a “WE ARE BG" pin. Bird said she didn't get to speak personally with Biden, but that, "I know Megan has taken the opportunities in those moments when she’s been able to speak to the President to talk about BG, so I do know that.”

Griner was first detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February, when she was returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Speaking through an interpreter, Griner told the court Thursday she had no intention of committing a crime and acted unintentionally because she had packed in a hurry. The trial was then adjourned until Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0gaE4tzL00

Griner’s guilty plea could be an effort by her and her advisers to expedite the court proceedings.

“Obviously she’s part of our family and our No. 1 priority is getting her home,” All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale said. “She shouldn’t be there. She’s been there too long. So obviously we’re going to talk about her any chance we get.”

Griner’s detention comes at a low point in relations between the United States and Russia. The State Department’s designation of Griner as wrongfully detained put her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Biden called Griner's wife, Cherelle, on Wednesday to assure her that he’s doing all he can to win Brittney's release as soon as possible. They spoke after Biden read a letter from Brittney Griner in which she said she feared she’d never return home.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Audacy

‘Frugal King’ LeBron James brought his own snacks to Lakers Summer League game in Vegas

The stars were out in full force Friday night with LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Julius Randle and blast-from-the-past Chris “Birdman” Anderson (showing off his new scalp tattoos and shaved head), among others making the pilgrimage to Sin City to support their younger teammates playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. While taking in the scenery from his courtside seat at the Thomas & Mack Center (where the Lakers would ultimately fall to Phoenix in a lopsided affair), James reached for a Ziploc bag of goodies he apparently brought from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Sue Bird
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Claims Scotty Pippen Jr. Will be Much More Helpful For LeBron James Than Russell Westbrook Next Season: "He Will Help LeBron Far More Than Westbrook Did Last Season."

It is safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers' experimental superteam hasn't worked out pretty well. While initial expectations to see a player like Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis were massive, the trio never really worked. Be it the fact that the trio only played together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

WNBA players honor Brittney Griner at All-Star game

A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars lined up along the sideline after halftime, the No. 42 and the name Griner on the back of all of their jerseys. Brittney Griner was everywhere Sunday, everywhere except where the league's best players felt she should be: playing in the marquee WNBA All-Star Game, in which Team Wilson pulled away from Team Stewart for a 134-112 victory.
BASKETBALL
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife, WNBA Players Association President, And More Call For Star’s Release

During a press conference on Friday (July 8), Brittney Griner’s family, friends and supporters asked for the WNBA star’s return to the United States from Russia. According to Sports Illustrated, among the speakers at the presser in Chicago were Brittney’s wife Cherelle, WNBA Players’ Association President Nneka Ogwumike, Rev. Al Sharpton, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and union leader Terri Jackson.
CHICAGO, IL
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Kahleah Copper
On3.com

Rhyne Howard shines in first of many WNBA All-Star Games

Rhyne Howard is the new player on the block, but she looked anything but out of place in her first All-Star Game. During Sunday afternoon’s 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, the Atlanta Dream rookie shared the floor with the rest of the league’s top talents where she finished with 13 points on 5-9 shooting in a little over 15 minutes of action. Howard, who suited up for Team Wilson, played the second-fewest amount of minutes among her teammates, but still managed to stuff the stat sheet. The former Kentucky Wildcat added five rebounds, four assists, and one steal to her line while shooting 3-7 from beyond the arc.
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Kelsey Plum Wins MVP as Team Wilson Bests Team Stewart at WNBA All-Star Game

During the 2022 WNBA All-Star game, the game’s legends were celebrated as basketball icons Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are closing the curtain on their WNBA careers. Throughout the game in Chicago, both stars celebrated their achievements and what they provided to the game, including standing ovations as the two received flowers from game captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Fowles impressively slammed home a breakaway drunk during the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
NBC Sports

Allie Quigley wins fourth career WNBA 3-Point Contest

The WNBA’s 3-point queen reigns again. Allie Quigley defended her crown and won her fourth 3-point contest in front of home fans at McCormick Place in Chicago on Saturday. The Sky guard beat out Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream rookie Rhyne Howard in the final round.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy