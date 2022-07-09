ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Brazos Valley Bombers Explode in the 7th, Scoring 5 for a 5-1 comeback victory over Acadiana

By Clutch Entertainment Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACADIANA, Louisiana (KBTX) - It was a battle of the TCL’s best on Friday night in Acadiana as the 1st place Bombers (19-8) traveled to Fabacher Field to face the Cane Cutters who sit two games behind the Bombers with a record of 17-19 coming into the evening....

