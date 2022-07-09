Brazos Valley Bombers Explode in the 7th, Scoring 5 for a 5-1 comeback victory over Acadiana

A Lafayette restaurant that is known for its delicious smoked and barbequed menu items has been honored by The Food Network. The TV network honored Johnson's Boucaniere as part of its "50 States of Barbecue". Basically, they have cultivated and compiled a list of the best places for barbecue across the country. And to no one's surprise in Acadiana, Johnson's was chosen as the best of the best.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO