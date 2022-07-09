ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte middle schools getting scanners to check for guns

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will begin installing body-scanning equipment in its middle schools this summer to ensure students don't have guns or other...

www.wral.com

kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Drive In Restaurants

There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting under investigation in Troutman, deputies say

TROUTMAN, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Iredell County early Sunday morning, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the incident along Perth Road in Troutman, NC just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A victim was taken to the hospital and is...
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Troutman Town Board discussing annexation again. “The board voted to continue to study the issue, and go slowly, not exceeding the capabilities of the town. Mayor Loren Powell responded, ‘We will proceed according to the statutes. We won’t do what we can’t do.’” (7/11)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
qcitymetro.com

HBCU Digest: A big change is coming for Livingstone College

This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. For the first time in its 143-year history, Livingstone college will offer a graduate program — a Masters in Business...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincoln County Runaway Teen Located

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing on Friday. Authorities say 13-year-old Marquise Thomas Lewis of Stanley, N.C. was last seen at his home on June Dellinger Road on July 7th. Lewis’ mother told...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte programs working to help Black residents buy homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Americans are far more likely to be denied mortgages, according to the online real estate firm Zillow. With home ownership seemingly out of reach for many people, some Charlotte programs are trying to help residents achieve the American dream by owning their homes. “In Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
chapelboro.com

One on One: A Salisbury Woman Takes Down the Hog Barons

How did a Salisbury woman beat the powerful forces of Smithfield Foods, Inc. and its hog farming allies?. As described in this column last week, Mona Lisa Wallace and her law firm won $32 million in verdicts against the Smithfield group for its nuisance damage to the homes and lives on properties near hog farms.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Four hurt after car flips over embankment in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in an overnight crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte. A car flipped over an embankment before 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Fred Alexander Boulevard. It took a large tow truck to lift the car back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
News Break
Statesville Record & Landmark

Newton woman sews, creates in her she-shed oasis

In 2018, Jennifer Horton went to a raffle to raise money for a shelter for domestic abuse in Massachusetts. The prize was a she shed. Jennifer said to herself, “I really do need one of these.”. That was the beginning of Jennifer’s journey into the study and construction of...
NEWTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Pedestrian Struck & Killed On Albemarle Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on Friday after getting hit by a Toyota heading east on Albemarle Road, according to CMPD. Around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 8th, officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies: 13-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In Concord Shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot and critically injured while inside her Concord apartment on Friday. Around 2:50 p.m., the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting that had occurred at the Patriots Place apartments off of Zion Church Road.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Gastonia Transit bus route changes begin Monday

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Changes to Gastonia Transit bus routes and schedules are set to take effect on Monday, city officials said. Starting July 11, officials said Gastonia Transit will implement route changes to “enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the current service.”. The changes include:
GASTONIA, NC
