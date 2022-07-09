ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

DoodyCalls Answers the Call of Doody on the Suncoast

Tampa Bay News Wire
 2 days ago

DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, continues to grow its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the expansion of their Suncoast territory. DoodyCalls currently operates in over 77 territories, across 23 states, and has been named the #1 pet waste removal franchise in the United States by...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Sarasota: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Sarasota, Florida

If you’re looking for something to do in Sarasota, Florida, you can explore its many different attractions on foot. Sarasota is full of art galleries and smaller shops, so you can spend a long afternoon or evening browsing these places. You can even check out a narrated shark feeding if you’re looking for a family-friendly activity. Whether you are looking for a beach vacation or a more active vacation, Sarasota Florida has something for you.
SARASOTA, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Well-known community foundation CEO announces retirement

One of the most prominent nonprofit CEOs in the Sarasota-Bradenton region, Mark Pritchett with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation , has announced his retirement. Pritchett, who has been with the foundation since 2008 and president and CEO since 2015, plans to retire in 2023. The foundation’s board, under what officials call “part of a well-planned, organization-wide succession planning process” has formed a CEO search committee that will commence a national search for his successor.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
California State
Sarasota County, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
City
Palmetto, FL
City
Myakka City, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Sarasota County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Parrish, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
Ellenton, FL
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Nokomis, FL
dailyadvent.com

Florida paper published pro-Proud Boys op-ed that was penned by the wife of alleged member

Amid backlash, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune deleted the article. People are criticizing a Florida newspaper for publishing an opinion piece praising the Proud Boys. In addition to recasting the Proud Boys as guardians of children’s innocence, rather than a notoriously violent extremist group two countries categorize as a “terrorist” organization, the piece failed...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Intersection of S Tamiami and Bahia Vista reopens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busy day for traffic in Sarasota County following two separate crashes on I-75. There is now a crash blocking several lanes at S Tamiami Trail and Bahia Vista. First responders are on scene now. All lanes of Bahia Vista appear to be blocked.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Closed St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Dog Poop#Suburbs#Suncoast#The Call Of Doody#Entrepreneur Magazine
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Jul 9, 2022

"If the time is right for someone to purchase a home, they should not let interest rates deter them if they can afford the increase in payments. " [Under The Hood] What's It Mean To Make The Grade?. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. The fact Sarasota County maintained an A grade in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More construction and more buildings coming to SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business review, you see a lot of crews hard at work constructing new buildings across Southwest Florida. A lot of lots are being cleared and planned for development across SWFL. One of them near I-75 and State Road 82 is slated to become 500,000-square-feet of warehouse...
FORT MYERS, FL
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County tries to fill teacher shortage 4 weeks before new school year

The new school year starts in only four weeks, and Lee County, like so much of Florida, is dealing with a massive teacher shortage. In Lee County, there are 285 open teaching positions on top of a severe bus driver shortage. This January, state education officials reported more than 9,500 vacancies in schools across the state. More than 4,300 were identified as teaching jobs, the remaining 5,222 were non-instructional positions like teachers’ aides, bus drivers and custodians.
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Retailer Crate & Barrel expanding into Bradenton

Crate and Barrel is coming to Bradenton. Before you get too excited, the home furnishing and decor retailer isn’t opening a Manatee County store. What it’s done is rent about 30,000 square feet of warehouse space at the 301 Corporate Center on 24th Street East. The new warehouse...
BRADENTON, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Experiences During A Perfect 5 Days In Fort Myers, Florida

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. With a historic downtown whose vibrancy grows by the day and its...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Former Buc-ee’s site cleared for industrial job center, apartments

Lots of lots across Southwest Florida are being cleared and planned for development. One of them has key visibility from Interstate 75, at the southwest quadrant of the intersection with State Road 82 in Fort Myers. What long had been planned to become a Buc-ee’s convenience store and gas station...
FORT MYERS, FL
srqmagazine.com

Inventory Up Alongside Record-Breaking Prices

For the second month in a row, the inventory of active listings in the two-county area increased year-over-year in May 2022. According to data from Florida Realtors and compiled by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, the residential market also reports the highest-recorded prices for all property types in both counties, along with fewer closed sales and an increase in new listings.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy