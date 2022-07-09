ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

What is the Men’s record for the most Wimbledon Grand Slam wins in a row and how many does Djokovic have?

By Nyle Smith
The US Sun
 2 days ago
NOVAK DJOKOVIC has been gracing the professional tennis courts since 2003 - and we could see him lift another Wimbledon trophy in TOMORROW'S final.

The Serbian superstar has battled his way through the two gruelling weeks of SW19 to book a fourth spot in five years at the tournaments conclusion.

Novak Djokovic is into the 2022 Wimbledon final Credit: EPA

And his chances of lifting more silverware has significantly increased courtesy of arch nemesis Rafael Nadal dropping out due to an abdominal injury.

But how many Wimbledon Grand Slam wins does Djokovic have and what is the current record?

How many Wimbledon Grand Slam wins does Djokovic have?

Fortunately for Novak Djokovic, a win for the Serbian over Nick Kyrgios would see him enter the four in a row club.

The tournament was scrapped in 2020 due to Covid-19 which effectively acts as if it never existed.

Djokovic has NEVER won four Wimbledon Grand Slams in a row - the closest he came was winning two consecutively (2014 and 2015).

Whereas this time round, the world number one has been crowned champion in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

But Djokovic's first triumph came in 2011.

What is the Men's record for most Wimbledon Grand Slam wins in a row?

Novak Djokovic winning three consecutive Wimbledon Grand Slams is impressive considering the increase in talent every year.

But SEVEN male tennis players have accomplished more than the Serbian star - including Swiss icon Roger Federer.

Swiss legend Roger Federer has won four consecutive Wimbledon's Credit: Reuters

Below is the list of players who have won more than in a row than Djokovic:

  • Reginald Doherty - 1897, 1898, 1899, 1900
  • Anthony Wilding - 1910, 1911, 1912, 1913
  • Bjorn Borg - 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980
  • Lawrence Doherty - 1902, 1903, 1904, 1905, 1906
  • Pete Sampras - 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000
  • William Renshaw - 1881, 1882, 1883, 1884, 1885, 1886
  • Roger Federer - 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007

When is the Wimbledon 2022 final?

What time does this year's final start and will it be FREE to watch?

The Wimbledon Men's Final takes place on Sunday, July 10.

It starts at 2pm UK time.

As always, Centre Court is the venue for the match and viewers can stream it FREE on BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.

ESPN

Novak Djokovic defeats Nick Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title

LONDON -- Novak Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall. "It's weird. I felt like he didn't do anything amazing today,'' said the unseeded Kyrgios, offering an assessment with...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN

Wimbledon 2022: A look at Novak Djokovic's chaotic 2022 season, as he's crowned champion once again

After a turbulent start to the 2022 season, Novak Djokovic won his first, and perhaps only, major title of the year at Wimbledon on Sunday. With his status for the US Open still in doubt due to pandemic-related restrictions for entry into the United States and having had a disappointing result -- by his standards anyway -- at the French Open with a loss in the quarterfinals, Djokovic's season might very well be defined by his trophy-clinching performance in the final over Nick Kyrgios, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
TENNIS
The US Sun

