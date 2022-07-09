ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

South Africa 12 Wales 13: Anscombe kicks Wales to rugby history in bittersweet moment after missing birth of child

By Matt Lloyd
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYdqb_0gaE3DOO00

GARETH ANSCOMBE may have missed the birth of his child by a few hours this week – but there was no missing the posts to secure a piece of Welsh rugby history.

Having delayed joining the tour for as long as he could, his baby boy was born while he was flying to South Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGoIm_0gaE3DOO00
Gareth Anscombe, right, celebrates with his team-mates Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qbV6_0gaE3DOO00
Wales battled to a historic victory Credit: Getty

And he capped a momentous week by converting Josh Adams’ 78th-minute try from the touchline.

The victory saw Wales win in South Africa for the first time after 11 consecutive defeats.

Wales had to fight back from 12-3 down in the last 15 minutes after a string of Handre Pollard penalties at the start of the second half threatened to scupper their hopes.

But Saracens prop Sam Wainwright, who has yet to start a Premiership game, stepped off the bench late on to win a scrum penalty from Wales struck.

It was sweet revenge for last week’s agonising last-gasp defeat in Pretoria and sets up a series decider in Cape Town next week.

And it capped a stunning day for the Home Nations after wins for England and Ireland in the southern hemisphere.

Jubilant head coach Wayne Pivac said: "Gareth is a quality kicker and I always had faith in him that he’d get that kick.

“There was so much passion in the changing room at half-time. The boys wanted to get the job done, especially after last week.

“It wasn’t easy but we stayed in it to the end to get that final chance – and we took it.”

The Boks had made a surprising 14 changes for this match – and it backfired with a disjointed performance.

However World Cup winner Pollard put Wales on the back foot with his kicks and when Dan Biggar was taken off injured and Alun Wyn Jones was binned – it looked bleak for Wales.

But the Dragons kept their cool to set up the late winner and silence the Toyota Stadium.

