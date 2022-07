Johnny Depp has settled a lawsuit with the crew member who alleged the actor punched him on set in 2017. In 2018, Greg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager, claimed Depp attacked him when he tried to enforce permit restrictions while working on a film about the investigation into the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG.According to court documents filed at the time, Brooks said the incident occurred on 13 April 2017, when City of Lies was being filmed outside the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Brooks said the production team had permission to film until 7pm...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO