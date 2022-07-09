ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingdale, IL

Cooper's Hawk Hopes to Replace Barnes and Noble in Bloomingdale

 3 days ago
Photo: Official

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, the upscale national wine and restaurant chain based in Downers Grove, is hoping to open a new site in Bloomingdale, located at 200 S. Gary Ave.

The proposed location, not yet confirmed by the company, hopes to move into the former home of Barnes & Noble, west of Stratford Square Mall. Last month, the Bloomingdale planning and zoning commission recommended a special use conversion for the 22,000 square feet of retail space. Now, on July 11, the village board of trustees is set to vote on the restaurant, which will have room for an outdoor dining area, according to The Daily Herald. If approved, this will become the 17th location in Chicagoland.

“We are considering Bloomingdale for a potential Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants location, and we are excited about the area,” marketing manager Ami Vanderhoof tells the Daily Herald. “We hope to have more news in the coming months we are able to share.”

The Illinois-based company has continued to expand significantly throughout the country, adding new locations in Arizona, Missouri, and Ohio. On top of the external growth, led by CEO Tim McEnery and newly appointed Chief Restaurant Officer Beth Scott, Cooper Hawk’s recently launched a new pizza-pasta concept called Piccolo Buco in Oak Brook, serving Neapolitan pizza and pasta. If the company’s success isn’t enough for the village approval process, Bloomingdale Village President Franco A. Coladipietro has already shared his support for the new location.

“The Cooper’s Hawk development adds value to our redevelopment to bring in a project of that caliber to the community,” Coladipietro tells the publication. “Bloomingdale has robust retail and dining options, and Cooper’s Hawk is going to enhance that experience for our residents and residents of surrounding communities.”

Photo: Official

