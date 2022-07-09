ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police arrest two men on suspicion of murder of cocaine baron, 38, who was found dead at home

By Catrin Picton For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Police have named a 38-year-old victim who died after an 'horrific attack' as they arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Thomas Campbell was found lifeless at an address on Riverside in Mossley, Greater Manchester at around 10.30am on Sunday July 3 2022.

Detectives have launched a murder probe into what they believe to be a 'targeted and deliberate' incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JJd2_0gaE1Ca500
The arrests are a step forward in the 'suspicious circumstances' of his death Pictured: Mr  Campbell with his wife Colleen on holiday

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and a second man, aged 37, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

They both remain in custody as officers continue to investigate the death, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force confirmed Mr Campbell's identity in a press release on Saturday.

The father-of-two led a jetset lifestyle with £100,000 dirty cash from his family's cocaine racket.

Detective Inspector Mark Davis, from GMP's major incident team, said: 'These arrests are huge steps in our murder inquiry as we piece together what was a horrific attack and get the family the answers they so badly need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhx2k_0gaE1Ca500
The murder investigation began on Sunday morning where officers attended his luxury home and discovered Mr Campbell's body inside

'Our investigation is very much continuing into what we still believe to have been a targeted and deliberate (sic).

'Anyone who may have any information is urged to do the right thing and report it.

'This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or as always, information can be passed to us by using our LiveChat service online, or 101.'

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Baron#Manchester#Violent Crime#Greater Manchester Police#Gmp
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
YPSILANTI, MI
truecrimedaily

Florida man accused of slitting wife’s throat and killing her because she burned his passport

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested this week for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to clean up the scene afterwards. According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at 8:49 a.m., officers conducted a well-being check at a residence on Ballard Street. When they arrived, officers and members of the Seminole County Fire Department found Nhu Quynh Pham deceased in her apartment.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Pregnant 22-year-old woman found beheaded in garbage bin: ‘Beyond reprehensible’

An Illinois man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was found decapitated in the dumpster outside her apartment, in a crime that local police have described as “beyond reprehensible”.Deundrea S Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both for the mother Liese Dodd and her unborn child, intentional homicide of an unborn child and the dismemberment of a human body among other crimes, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a video statement shared on the force’s Facebook page.“She was savagely, savagely killed,” Chief Pulido said while holding up a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

480K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy