Wickford Art Festival returns this weekend

Blithewold is a mansion, garden, and arboretum in Bristol, Rhode Island and it is one of New England's many hidden treasures. This historic estate covers 33 acres complete with sweeping views of the Narragansett Bay. The property contains 45-rooms filled with various family heirlooms and is surrounded by a series of lovely unique gardens.
We started the July 4th celebration on the evening before by walking along the Bristol Harbor to position ourselves for the best view of the fireworks. Joyful families walked alongside. The stroll was worth it as the fireworks were everything we expected, returning us to youth, as they do every year. The show continued when, as we walked home, a flotilla of boats rumbled out of the harbor, displaying a necklace of lights to accompany us. And soon the 4th would be upon us.
I guess it is an expected part of getting a “bit long in the tooth”, as I am, to find that friends and acquaintances that you have known for years are passing on. Such is the case with the recent death of Normand Leclair. I knew of him for decades — Gosh everyone knew of him, whether it was from his first restaurant the ‘Chick n’ Pick’ or from his more famous venture ‘The Red Rooster Tavern’, Normand Leclair was a local celebrity of sorts. We became friends though years later at local book shows. He was selling his wonderful and quite successful cookbooks and I was hawking, of course, local history books. We sat next to each other during these shows and came to be friends. Once you got to know Normand, you quickly realized what an exceptional person he was. Kind, modest, funny. I am not sure there are enough positive adjectives available to do him justice. So as way to remember him, lets look at the story behind the former farmhouse that he made famous.
Here are the events for the month of July at Heritage State Park. Thursday, July 14 – TRIBUTE CONCERT WITH ROBERT BLACK AND SPECIAL GUESTS JOHNNY CASH, CREEDENCE AND ELVIS PRESLEY! 6:00 pm—8:00 pm The Fall River Public Library presents the an ALLSTAR TRIBUTE CONCERT with music legends. Free and outdoors in the Meadow. Bring your chairs, sun screen and insect repellent and sit back and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime concert of tributes to the titans of the music industry. There will be food trucks. Fun for all ages. Open to the public. No bags, backpacks or coolers, please! For more information contact www.fallriverlibrary.org.
Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
(WJAR) — Restaurant Weeks returned to Providence on Sunday, with 44 local restaurants participating in the two-week event. The featured restaurants are showcasing special dishes for visitors to try at a discounted rate. "I think it's great especially how the restaurants suffered during the pandemic," Patricia Antoinette, who attended...
Providence – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is once again excited to offer free canoe rides on the Woonasquatucket River in Providence on Thursday evenings from 4:00-6:00 throughout July and August. Meet at the Fish ladder at Riverside Park, 50 Aleppo Street, Providence. On-site registration is required for adults and children, and all ages are welcome! The WRWC’s experienced paddle team will guide participants up and down the river for about a 10-minute loop, where you will likely see painted turtles basking on the banks and red-winged black birds flying ahead on this surprisingly peaceful stretch of the river.
Viva Fall River is using state tourism funds to let visitors know that Fall River has a lot to offer as a stop before they head to Cape Cod. Viva Fall River Director Patti Rego says an average of 5.4 million cars pass through Fall River over the Braga Bridge each July and August and the Take 5 off 195 campaign looks to make the city a rest stop for visitors to explore the city’s history, food and attractions.
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The New Bedford Folk Festival is back for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands are gathering in the downtown area this weekend. Folk musicians and fans are filling up the streets of New Bedford for the festival. Stages were...
This past Tuesday night, a Standing Room Only crowd enjoyed a night of dining and Stand-Up Comedy at Ohana Backyard BBQ in Coventry. An impressive line up of talent took the stage including the host, Pat McLoud. The show also featured Aaron Leidecker, Tyler Hittner, Anthony “The Stuttering Comic” Brooks and crowd favorite, Doug Ouimette. The headliner for the evening was none other than John “The Italian Don Rickles” Perrotta. The group delivered a well-paced diverse show. The mix of young and veteran comedians kept the laughs coming from start to finish. I was impressed with the turn out, considering it was a Tuesday night in the middle of summer.
MAYOR LOMBARDI ALONG, WITH THE NORTH PROVIDENCE RECREATION DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE AND INVITE RESIDENTS TO ATTEND MUSICAL PERFORMANCES AT THE MEEHAN AMPHITHEATRE LOCATED IN NOTTE PARK. BEGINNING MONDAY JULY 25TH THE BAND CLASSIC BLEND WILL BE PERFORMING FROM 6:00 PM-8:00 PM.ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE THE BAND TIMELESS APPEARING AUGUST...
Summerfest kicked off on Friday night for the first time in four years. The festival is being held at World War II Veterans Memorial Park off Social Street in Woonsocket. "You know with the gas prices being so high as they are, and the grocery stores being expensive, we thought a lot of people would stay local this year, so we wanted people to have that vacation option right here locally in Rhode Island," said organizer Garrett Mancieri. "So it's great to see crowds come out already on Friday night."
The Inaugural Rhode Island Vegan Chef Challenge kicked off on July 1 and runs through July 31, 2022. As veganism becomes more and more mainstream, restaurants nationwide are adding options to accommodate their growing number of vegan patrons. The Vegan Chef Challenge (VCC) is a month-long event showcasing new vegan menu items created by chefs at local restaurants. Typically, several restaurants take part and the dining public is encouraged to vote for their favorite dishes. The majority of restaurants keep at least one popular vegan item on their regular menu after the challenge concludes.
While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
One of Emeril Legasse’s favorite Fall River spots is also becoming a spot under consideration for movies and television. Mee Sum, located at 1819 South Main Street, may be featured again on the small or big screen. Part owner Regina Mark stated that industry folks visited the restaurant today...
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters can get a taste of history as a new exhibit, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” is set to open to the public Friday, studded with archives from the National Geographic Society. “You leave Boston behind for an hour and you walk inside...
Owners Dave and Jan Tatelbaum to retire. “All good things must come to an end and one of those things is Big Value in Dartmouth. David Tatelbaum, President of Big Value stated “It is time for my wife Jan and I to retire. My father opened this store as a Mars Bargainland in 1965, we reopened as Big Value in 1990 and we have been here every day ever since bringing our loyal customers a unique selection of goods always at the lowest prices.” We love our customers and employees, many of whom are like family. We are going to miss seeing all of you every day.”
