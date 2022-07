Constance D. Scotland, 87, with a giving heart, passed away on June 24, 2022. She was the wife of 47 years to the late Ralph “Scotty” Scotland, and she was a proud lifetime resident of North Smithfield. Connie was born in Woonsocket on July 1, 1934, and was daughter of the late Ludger and Coranna Martin.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO