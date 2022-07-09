ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans sign No. 8 pick Dyson Daniels to rookie-scale deal

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 2 days ago
Former G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans have officially signed rookie wing Dyson Daniels to a rookie scale contract, per NBA.com’s transactions log.

The 6’8″ swingman was selected with the eighth pick in the 2022 draft by New Orleans after logging a year with the NBA G League Ignite. Across 14 contests for the G League Ignite during the 2021-22 season, Daniels averaged 11.3 PPG, 4.4 APG, 1.9 SPG and 0.7 BPG, while connecting on 44.9% of his field goals and 73.7% of his free throw attempts.

Provided Daniels is compensated with the standard 120% rate above rookie scale, the 19-year-old’s four-year contract is worth $25,059,949. He’ll earn $5,508,600 in his 2022-23 NBA rookie season.

Daniels is set to make his debut with the Pelicans during the team’s first Summer League contest Saturday night against the Trail Blazers.

With the inking of Daniels to a deal now official, Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler is now the sole remaining unsigned first-round draft pick.

NBA
