Bunker Hill parade outlasts rainy morning

GRAFTON - Not only is Music In The Park still going strong, now there's a new music series to enjoy by the rivers' confluence. Grafton's free concert series Music In The Park continues at The Grove Memorial Park through Aug. 11, from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday. Upcoming dates are July 14 with Flip the Frog; July 21, Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters; July 28, Hookie; Aug. 4, Georgie Portz and Friends of Bluegrass; and, Aug. 11, Tanglefoot. Don't forget a lawn chair or blanket, canned good donation and cash to participate in the 50/50 raffle. Follow Grafton's Music In The Park Facebook page for more information. Dee's Riverside Retreat, 1446 W. Main St., has live music open to the public all summer long every other Sunday starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with the sounds of DJ 705. The dates are July 31 with Ife Jacob and Eklectik Soul; Aug. 14, Coleman Hughes Project; and, Aug. 28, Cheryl Carter and the Groov-Junkeez. Tickets cost $20-$25 at the door. More information is available at www.deesriversideretreat.com .

GRAFTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO