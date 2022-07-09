ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunker Hill, IL

Bunker Hill parade outlasts rainy morning

By David Blanchette
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 4th of July parade in Bunker Hill Saturday was rain-delayed, but not rain-dampened, as the entire Macoupin County community came together to celebrate.  Lindsey Kahl of Bunker Hill helped assemble floats for both the Bunker Hill Junior High School cheerleaders and the Bunker Hill 4-H Club. "Today everything...

www.thetelegraph.com

timesnewspapers.com

Adventure Awaits With The Kirkwood Senior Travel Club

Kirkwood Senior Travel Club registration is now open for four fall 2022 trips. Laura Horton, Kirkwood’s recreation supervisor, said Kirkwood residents and non-residents are welcome to participate. All trips depart from and return to Kirkwood Community Center at 111 S. Geyer Road. To register online, visit kirkwoodparksandrec.org, or call...
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX 2

Roadwork on Mid Rivers Mall Drive starts today

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Road work begins Monday morning on part of Mid Rivers Mall Drive to repair concrete slabs damaged by a recent water main break. The work is happening in the 800 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive, north of Willott Road and South of Countryside Drive. Crews will close and repair one lane at a time until all five lanes have been fixed.
SAINT PETERS, MO
The Telegraph

Paddlewheeler visits Alton

ALTON — The American Countess docked in Alton on Monday, allowing passengers to utilize tour busses and visit the city,. The large river cruise ship is the second in two weeks to dock at the Alton riverfront where tourism is picking up for the summer. Guests on Monday could...
ALTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Isolated Threat of Severe Thunderstorms This Evening

There’s an isolated threat of severe thunderstorms this evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a cold front will move across Central Illinois this evening. Storms are expected to be isolated; however, any storms that do develop will have a chance of producing large hail and damaging...
LINCOLN, IL
City
Bunker Hill, IL
Macoupin County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Macoupin County, IL
The Telegraph

Sewer work closes several Alton streets

ALTON — Several street closures are in effect in Alton as Illinois American Water continues work begun in February. More than six miles of sanitary sewer main are being installed in Alton. The work will continue until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system in 2019, the company pledged it would address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Monster opens in Grafton

GRAFTON — Fans quickly found a reason to enjoy Grafton's newest attraction, the Mississippi Monster, at Raging Rivers Waterpark. The long anticipated opening of the ride occurred Saturday. Monday's patrons seemed to be enjoying the new water attraction which has three hidden chambers, enclosed tubes and a splash at the end.
GRAFTON, IL
#Localevent#Local Life#Uncle Sam
advantagenews.com

Fly-In and car show set for Sept. at airport

St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto will host two days of activities at the annual Wings and Wheels Fly In & Car show this fall. On Saturday, September 24 from 10am to 2pm, you are invited to tour planes on the runway, check out a muscle car show, and visit the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance.
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Police cycling memorial starts Thursday in Alton

ALTON — The 18th Annual Cycle Across Illinois benefiting Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors is planned July 13-17. The ride will start at 6:47 a.m. Thursday at the Alton Marina with a memorial service for three area officers killed in 2021. Riders will leave Alton at 7:32 a.m. and pedal to Springfield where they are expected to gather at 5:51 p.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Women's Home celebrating 125 years

ALTON - The Alton Women's Home will be marking its 125th anniversary on Wednesday, July 13. In February 1897, the Alton Woman's Home Association (AWHA) meet for the first time to establish this home for Alton. The group met six times during the next three weeks to decide on a location for the home. On Feb. 24, Henry Watson unexpectedly appeared at their meeting and offered the old Dolbee Homestead for consideration, for the fee of $10 per month.The women enthusiastically accepted his offer. On March 2, the group gathered again to set about equipping the home. Several local churches offered to furnish a room. Arrangements were also underway to interview a suitable person for the position of matron.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Grafton features music, art in July

GRAFTON - Not only is Music In The Park still going strong, now there's a new music series to enjoy by the rivers' confluence. Grafton's free concert series Music In The Park continues at The Grove Memorial Park through Aug. 11, from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday. Upcoming dates are July 14 with Flip the Frog; July 21, Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters; July 28, Hookie; Aug. 4, Georgie Portz and Friends of Bluegrass; and, Aug. 11, Tanglefoot. Don't forget a lawn chair or blanket, canned good donation and cash to participate in the 50/50 raffle. Follow Grafton's Music In The Park Facebook page for more information. Dee's Riverside Retreat, 1446 W. Main St., has live music open to the public all summer long every other Sunday starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with the sounds of DJ 705. The dates are July 31 with Ife Jacob and Eklectik Soul; Aug. 14, Coleman Hughes Project; and, Aug. 28, Cheryl Carter and the Groov-Junkeez. Tickets cost $20-$25 at the door. More information is available at www.deesriversideretreat.com .
GRAFTON, IL
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
The Telegraph

Bright idea

ALTON — In a sign of the times, the owner of a house in the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Alton has erected a large number of solar panels adjacent to the structure. According to the U.S. Department of Energy just over 3 percent of the electricity used in the United States is solar generated. Those numbers are likely to grow since the cost of solar panels have dropped 70 percent since 2014.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Details announced for Great Godfrey Maze

“The Greatest Show in Godfrey.” That’s the theme for this year’s Great Godfrey Maze, which boasts a circus design. The maze is back this year after last year’s cancellation due to a corn crop that barely grew. The switch was made this year to plant Sunn Hemp.
GODFREY, IL
My Journal Courier

Adrienne Winters celebrates birthday

Adrienne Grace Winters is celebrating her 11th birthday. She was born July 11, 2011, the daughter of Corey and Kendra Winters of St. Peters, Missouri. She has two brothers, Everett, 13; and Cy, 6. Her grandparents are Steve and Vicke Meyer of Concord and Terry and Jean Anne Winters of Cottleville, Missouri. Her great-grandmother is Irene Bettis of Chapin.
SAINT PETERS, MO
advantagenews.com

Partial collapse of Alton building

No one was injured when the rear of a brick building near the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton collapsed over the weekend. Authorities initially feared a homeless man who is reported to have been seen in or near the building may have been inside, but he was not at the time.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Downtown Alton McDonald's now open

Reconstruction on the McDonald’s on Broadway in Alton is complete. The building was a total loss after a fire last June and crews have been working since mid-March to erect the new building, which has a different look both inside and out. The store opened at 6am and a ribbon cutting was held at 10am.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

All-Star Restaurant Week features 29 sites

ALTON — All-Star Restaurant Week July 12-19 will feature 29 dining opportunities in Alton, East Alton, Grafton and Collinsville as well as two commemorative glasses. Participating restaurants will offer fixed price lunches at $15 and dinners at $30. In some cases, two can dine for $30.
ALTON, IL
Alton, IL
