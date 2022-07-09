ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Harbor, ME

Flamingo Festival 2022 [PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
 2 days ago
Throngs of spectators lined Main Street in Southwest Harbor on Saturday morning, July 9th for the Annual Flamingo Festival Parade!. Pink was definitely the color of the day! The parade lasted...

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

