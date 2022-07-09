2022 Genesis Scottish Open tee times: Round 4 pairings for Sunday

1. Old Tom hits the first shot (1860) Allan Robertson was the champion golfer of his age, his status in the 1840s and 1850s unofficial but widely accepted. Top players from all across Scotland came to take a swing at the king, in challenge matches funded by wealthy lairds and businessmen, but nobody beat him in singles. When jaundice did for him in 1859, the champion-golfer void needed to be filled. Prestwick Golf Club invited the best players to play for a Challenge Belt (the Claret Jug wasn’t struck until 1872) and Robertson’s protege, Tom Morris, was favourite to win the inaugural 1860 Open Championship. He had the honour of taking the Open’s first shot, but Wille Park Sr pipped him by two over the 12 holes of Prestwick. No matter: Old Tom went on to win four times, the last in 1867 aged 46, and he remains the oldest Open winner to this day.

