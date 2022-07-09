ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'You want to play in the big occasions': England debutant Richard Gleeson is looking ahead to the T20 World Cup after making a stunning international debut against India at Edgbaston

By Richard Gibson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Richard Gleeson endured a bittersweet England debut that has left the former boiler factory worker dreaming of performing in the heat of a World Cup.

Gleeson, who at 34 became England’s oldest debutant since Paul Nixon in 2007, returned outstanding figures of 4-1-15-3 in the 49-run loss to number one-ranked India that consigned his Lancashire team-mate Jos Buttler to defeat in his first series as permanent white-ball captain.

India’s stellar triumvirate of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were the victims in a four-ball spell that showed the former minor counties fast bowler could step up to challenge the best on the global scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7n1Z_0gaDz9zD00
Richard Gleeson took three wickets - including that of Rishabh Pant - on his England debut

His call-up came just three months shy of the World Cup in Australia and of the prospect of making that tournament, the Blackpool-born bowler said: ‘You want to play in the big occasions, don't you? So, yeah, why not?

'I'll just look towards the next game and go from that, I think.’

Such an occurrence would represent another chapter in Gleeson’s astonishing story - until 27 when he made his first-class debut against Australia as a trialist with Northamptonshire, he had not played professionally. In those days, he combined matches with Cumberland in the summer by earning money in a boiler factory in the winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FO6nc_0gaDz9zD00
Gleeson also removed Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma to end with figures of 3-15

‘England wasn’t on my radar, it was just about trying to reach the highest level that I could and I have got to here so far,’ Gleeson said.

Until this March, when Lancashire offered him a Twenty20 contract for this season, there were fears that a stress fracture of the back might force him into retirement.

But he has come back strongly, is the leading English wicket-taker in this year’s Vitality Blast with 23 wickets, has opened talks at Emirates Old Trafford about a new deal and continued his form on the biggest stage with his removal of India’s top trio.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Premier League clubs are considering segregating players at training grounds based on their vaccination status this winter in a bid to prevent outbreaks of Covid

English clubs are exploring ways of restricting the impact of a Covid spike, including the idea of separating players according to their vaccination status. The issue is back under the spotlight after Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were forced to miss the club's tour of America due to their vaccination status.
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola is left startled on a late-night bike ride through Manchester after being chased down by a shouting fan wanting a photo as the City boss begins pre-season

Pep Guardiola looked less than impressed when a late-night cycle through Manchester was disrupted by an over-zealous fan trying to grab a picture. The Manchester City manager was out and about in the city centre on his bike when a fan spotted the Spaniard cycling in the distance. Not content...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'That is one HELL of a signing': Gary Lineker leads social media reaction after Chelsea landed Raheem Sterling for £50m and fans tip the 'dangerous' winger to follow in Eden Hazard's footsteps... as the club's website CRASHES following the news

Gary Lineker led the praise for Chelsea after their £50m coup to land Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who become the first addition of the Todd Boehly era. Sterling has penned a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week as he returns to London to link up with Thomas Tuchel's side. Sterling has now flown out to Los Angeles to join the rest of the squad for pre-season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Rishabh Pant
Person
Paul Nixon
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Richard Gleeson
Daily Mail

'We got scammed!': Liverpool fans worry over Darwin Nunez after video of new £85m striker's awful misses in training goes viral... with one moaning 'bring back Sadio Mane' and another branding him 'the next Andy Carroll'

Liverpool fans are becoming worried about £85million record signing Darwin Nunez after a video of his terrible misses in pre-season training went viral. The Reds are currently on a tour of Thailand as they prepare for the new Premier League season with the new striker among the squad. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Virus experts warn the mutated 'Centaurus' BA.2.75 variant has arrived in Australia and could take over from Omicron after ripping through India

A new Covid sub-variant nicknamed Centaurus has made its way to Australia after ripping through India as health experts fear a similar situation could be on the way for us. Officially named BA.2.75, the sub-variant is being monitored by the World Health Organisation with experts warning it could be more transmissible than Omicron.
INDIA
Daily Mail

So do we REALLY need to start wearing masks all over again? As other countries start to make face coverings mandatory amid case surges, experts are divided over whether Britain should do the same

Do you still wear a face mask to go shopping, say, or on public transport? If so, you're in the minority — but for how long?. Millions of us ditched masks in January when the Government axed their requirement by law. But against a rising tide of cases, hospital trusts in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Devon and Wales have reinstated guidance urging people to mask-up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

'She's alive?': Mo Farah reveals incredible moment a mystery woman handed him a photo of his Somalian mother and a cassette with a recording of her voice... years after he was illegally trafficked into UK

This is the extraordinary moment Sir Mo Farah learned the truth about his child trafficking ordeal and that his mother was alive after her female friend came to a restaurant where he worked in London and handed him a photo and cassette of her telling him she loved him. Britain's...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#T20#Edgbaston#Blackpool
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Olot 1-1 Barcelona: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores stunning goal straight from Marc-Andre ter Stegen's kick... but LaLiga giants can only manage draw against fifth-tier side in first pre-season friendly of summer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stunning goal was not enough to earn Barcelona victory in their first pre-season friendly of the summer after a 1-1 draw with fifth-tier side Olot. The former Arsenal striker latched on to a wonderful long ball from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, before finding an exceptional finish from outside the box to beat the advanced goalkeeper and give the Catalan giants the lead in the 29th minute.
MLS
Daily Mail

Cristian Romero can't hide his disbelief at Emerson Royal's shocking miss of an open goal during Tottenham's pre-season win over Team K League - as fans laugh at TV cameras picking up his annoyed reaction

Cristian Romero could not hide his frustration as team-mate Emerson Royal produced a shocking miss in Tottenham's 6-3 win against Team K League in Seoul on Wednesday. In what was a pulsating encounter, supporters were given an early pre-season treat as they saw nine goals, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both finding the net twice. There should have been even more goals, though, as Emerson missed a gilt-edged opportunity to break the deadlock inside the opening 15 minutes.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Billy Vunipola's career had stalled when Eddie Jones left him out of his England squad last summer... now more than a year on and after some harsh home truths from a psychologist and his dad, he feels ready to help them to a series victory in Australia

Once he had the talk with Eddie Jones which confirmed his shock England exile, at a pub in St Albans last summer, Billy Vunipola realised that he needed to talk to someone else. The giant Saracens No 8 swiftly accepted that his career had stalled and he needed help —...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira 'has an agreement to join Valencia', his agent reveals, and says the player will have 'an important meeting' over the move... but claims Mikel Arteta wants to keep him in north London

Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira has an agreement in place to sign for LaLiga side Valencia this summer, according to his agent. The midfielder has spent the last two seasons out on loan - at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively - and has not appeared to be in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta, with his future placed in huge doubt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling's arrival at Chelsea will take the club's levels to new heights, insists Mason Mount... with England midfielder backing new signing to become leader under Thomas Tuchel after £50m move

Raheem Sterling will raise the levels at Chelsea after completing a stunning £50million move from Manchester City, insists England team-mate Mason Mount. The London-raised 27-year-old has returned to the capital to pen a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week with Thomas Tuchel's side. He spent seven years at...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: LIV Series rebels face being banned from ALL FOUR of golf's majors next year as the sport's civil war escalates over Saudi-backed breakaway competition on the eve of 150th Open Championship

Defectors to the Saudi-backed breakaway golf tour face a ban from all four majors next year as the sport tries to shift the cloud hovering over the 150th Open which starts on Thursday. On the eve of the first round at St Andrews, Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A,...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Aston Villa are open to selling young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this summer... with Steven Gerrard leaving England U19 Euros winner out of tour of Australia amid refusal to sign new deal 'that has been in place for some time'

Aston Villa are willing to sell youngster Carney Chukwuemeka this summer after a contract stand-off cost him a place on the club's tour of Australia. Boss Steven Gerrard revealed the 18-year-old, whose deal expires at the end of the coming season, had been left behind amid his reluctance to sign a new deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sweden 2-1 Switzerland: Hanna Bennison's first goal for her country seals victory after Ramona Bachmann had dragged the Swiss back into the game two minutes after going behind

A stunning second-half strike from substitute Hanna Bennison in the 79th minute earned Sweden their first win of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Switzerland. After a cagey opening half, Fridolina Rolfo put Sweden ahead eight minutes into the second-half, but Switzerland immediately pulled one back two minutes later through Ramona Bachmann's superb curled effort.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag calls up 19-year-old defender Will Fish to join Manchester United's tour in Australia after Axel Tuanzebe is forced to leave due to 'personal issue'

Erik ten Hag has been forced to turn to teenage defender Will Fish to ease his central defensive crisis after Axel Tuanzebe left Manchester United's tour of Australia. Tuanzebe was unavailable for Tuesday's game against Liverpool due to a minor injury, and he has now been ruled out of the rest of the tour after returning to the UK with a 'small personal issue'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling completes stunning £50m move to Chelsea as England winger becomes first post-Roman Abramovich arrival at Stamford Bridge to kick off the Todd Boehly revolution

Raheem Sterling completed his £50million move to Chelsea and vowed to 'do his talking on the pitch'. The London-raised 27-year-old has returned to the capital from Manchester City to pen a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week. Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly will soon complete a £34m move from Napoli,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

483K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy