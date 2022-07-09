Rock Island’s Skellington Manor Seeking Scare Actors

Join Meredith Mercer of Senior Star for a discussion about the book ‘This Tender Land’ by William Kent Krueger. 1932, Minnesota—the Lincoln School is where hundreds of Native American children, forcibly separated from their parents, are sent to be educated. It is also home to an orphan, Odie, a lively boy whose exploits earn him the superintendent’s wrath. Forced to flee, he and his brother, their best friend, and a brokenhearted little girl steal away in a canoe, heading for the Mississippi and a place to call their own. With the feel of a modern classic, ‘This Tender Land’ is an enthralling, big-hearted epic that shows how the magnificent American landscape connects us all, haunts our dreams, and makes us whole.

MOLINE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO