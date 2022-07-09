ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Quay, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 22:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harding; Quay; San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL...SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 1001 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles southeast of Mosquero, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Logan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Quay, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 22:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Quay; San Miguel FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast New Mexico, including the following counties, in east central New Mexico, Quay. In northeast New Mexico, San Miguel. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1030 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Logan and San Jon. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 338 and 356. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
QUAY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Quay, San Miguel by NWS

HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 21:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Northeast Highlands STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL, WEST CENTRAL HARDING AND SOUTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES THROUGH 1030 PM MDT At 958 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 19 miles northeast of Trujillo to near Maes. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Maes, Trujillo and Trementina. This includes State Road 104 between Mile Markers 25 and 27, and between Mile Markers 29 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 22:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Quay County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES THROUGH 1030 PM MDT At 1000 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of San Jon, or 11 miles east of Tucumcari, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan, San Jon, Ute Lake State Park and Bard. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 327 and 365. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 100 and 105. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
QUAY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northeast New Mexico, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain from slow-moving storms will be capable of producing 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in less than one hour. This type of rainfall would produce dangerous flash flooding, including potential debris flows over and below recent burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

