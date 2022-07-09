Flash Flood Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 22:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Quay; San Miguel FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast New Mexico, including the following counties, in east central New Mexico, Quay. In northeast New Mexico, San Miguel. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1030 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Logan and San Jon. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 338 and 356. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

QUAY COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO