The Boston Red Sox lost 12-5 to the New York Yankees on Friday, and it’s no wonder why after watching a play by Christian Arroyo in the outfield. Arroyo’s Red Sox were down 5-2 in the top of the third with Joey Gallo up and runners on second and third. Gallo hit a fly ball to right field for what should have been the second out. But Arroyo lost the ball in the lights and had no idea where it was.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO