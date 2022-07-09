Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting at the New Friarsgate Subdivision on Sunday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Ryan Shull, 21, of West Columbia, was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road. According...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who led police on a high-speed chase is dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The chase started in Cayce and ended in Richland County at the intersection of Pineview and Shop Road Monday afternoon. Three cars were involved in the crash.
Irmo Police responded to a shooting incident around 1:30 am on the morning of Sunday, July 10 at the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim did not survive after life-saving measures were applied. The victim was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Ryan T. Shull, 21, of West Columbia.
AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Keith Sharpe, 21, of Aiken, has been charged with four counts of Attempted Murder. According to the description of offense, Sharpe and another suspect, who were both armed with a […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting incident that left one person dead. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. July 10 in the 4400 block of Colonial Drive, near Columbia College in north Columbia. Responding to a call of shots fired, police say they found...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers say they tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect fled the scene. The Police believe the car belongs to a suspect who is wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Investigators say the suspect fled the scene and led officers on a high...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The last of four suspects in the fatal shooting of six-year-old Winston Hunter has been returned to South Carolina, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. 18-year-old Jeremiah Harley of Canandaigua, N.Y. is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and four counts of...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a crash near Shop Road in Columbia left one person dead Monday afternoon. On Sunday night, authorities say a suspect entered the parking lot of a Cayce business proceeded to steal items out of multiple vehicles. According to Ashley Hunter with the...
A man was shot Sunday around 8 p.m. at a home in Columbia and died from his injuries. Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are working to determine precisely how the incident occurred. Officers responded to a call at 4400 Colonial Dr. and found the man with severe injuries to the...
Sumter COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner has identified 75-year-old Kenneth Atkinson as the victim who died in a house fire. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC Coroner identifies man fatally shot at his Sumter County home. Coroner Robbie Baker says a house fire was reported around...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the help of the public after an incident on St. Andrews Road. Investigators are looking for the men in connection with a May shoplifting incident. Deputies ask if anyone has any information to please submit an anonymous...
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified Kenneth Atkinson, 75, of Dew Street, Sumter as the victim of a house fire. According to officials, the house fire took place around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A neighbor on the scene tried to...
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been charged with felony DUI in a crash that left a 7-year-old dead in Chester County, according to authorities. South Carolina Highway Patrol said that shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a 2017 Chevrolet Express van and a 2011 Ford sports utility vehicle were both heading north on Interstate 77 when they collided north of Highway 9.
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The man shot and killed at a Lexington apartment complex Saturday has been identified. Officials say 29-year-old Tyler Robinson was killed after being shot in the upper body. It happened at Lauren Ridge Apartments around 2 Saturday morning. So far no arrests have been made...
