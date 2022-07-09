Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects

Irmo Police responded to a shooting incident around 1:30 am on the morning of Sunday, July 10 at the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim did not survive after life-saving measures were applied. The victim was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Ryan T. Shull, 21, of West Columbia.

IRMO, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO