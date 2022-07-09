ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least two dead in Milwaukee grocery store shooting

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told our partner station, WISN, two people were fatally shot at a grocery store Saturday morning. The shooting happened at El Rey...

www.wbay.com

