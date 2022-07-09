3 killed, 4 injured in fiery crash in Orange

Three people died and four others were seriously injured in a fiery high-speed crash in Orange Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of Glassell Street and Taft Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.

Officers reported seeing a Nissan Altima driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash happened. Police started to follow the car, but the vehicle sped off at unsafe speeds and officers did not initiate a pursuit.

Police later found the same vehicle fully engulfed at the intersection of Glassell and Taft. Police said the driver, identified as 19-year-old Exeter resident Azarie Fuller, apparently lost control and crashed into a fence and a pole.

Seven people, including at least two minors, were inside the vehicle at the time all of the crash. All seven were ejected from the vehicle.

Four of the occupants, including Fuller, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Fuller and two children were in critical condition, while another boy had moderate injuries, police said.

Three of those who were ejected were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They included a boy, a girl and 26-year-old Gustavo Castro of Garden Grove.

Inside the wrecked vehicle, investigators found what appeared to be nitrous oxide tanks and balloons.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash and investigators are looking to determine if the driver was under the influence at the time. Detectives are also investigating the possibility that the crash was connected to a street takeover event.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the Orange Police Department at 714-744-7444. You can also submit an anonymous tip online .

