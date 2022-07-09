ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

3 killed, 4 injured in fiery crash in Orange

By Jennifer McGraw, Erin Myers, Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnOQT_0gaDy1xc00

Three people died and four others were seriously injured in a fiery high-speed crash in Orange Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of Glassell Street and Taft Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.

Officers reported seeing a Nissan Altima driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash happened. Police started to follow the car, but the vehicle sped off at unsafe speeds and officers did not initiate a pursuit.

Police later found the same vehicle fully engulfed at the intersection of Glassell and Taft. Police said the driver, identified as 19-year-old Exeter resident Azarie Fuller, apparently lost control and crashed into a fence and a pole.

Seven people, including at least two minors, were inside the vehicle at the time all of the crash. All seven were ejected from the vehicle.

Four of the occupants, including Fuller, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Fuller and two children were in critical condition, while another boy had moderate injuries, police said.

Three of those who were ejected were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They included a boy, a girl and 26-year-old Gustavo Castro of Garden Grove.

Inside the wrecked vehicle, investigators found what appeared to be nitrous oxide tanks and balloons.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash and investigators are looking to determine if the driver was under the influence at the time. Detectives are also investigating the possibility that the crash was connected to a street takeover event.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the Orange Police Department at 714-744-7444. You can also submit an anonymous tip online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theeastsiderla.com

Motorcyclist killed in East L.A. crash

East Los Angeles -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a collision with a vehicle. The crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. at Whittier and Atlantic boulevards, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt. A witness reported the rider was on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding. Paramedics began...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shootings at SoCal 7-Elevens Leave Clerk Dead, Others Injured

An employee was killed in a shooting at a Brea 7-Eleven early Monday morning, and authorities believe the incident may be related to another that took place in La Habra the same day. Around 4:18 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Lambert Road and North Brea...
BREA, CA
crimevoice.com

19-year-old drunk driver arrested for fatal collision that killed bicyclist in Rancho Cucamonga

A 19-year-old San Bernardino woman was arrested after she allegedly struck and killed a female bicyclist with her vehicle while driving drunk. The driver, Jessica Carrillo, was arrested at the scene of the collision. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center for gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Garden Grove, CA
Orange, CA
Accidents
Orange, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
ABC7

Families mourn victims of Orange fiery high-speed crash

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Several Southern California families gathered to grieve Sunday night, mourning the loss of three young people who died in a fiery high-speed crash in Orange. Families and community members huddled together on the sidewalk near the crash site, lighting candles and sharing their grief and pain...
L.A. Weekly

Rachel Vargas Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near Holt Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the fatal collision happened around 12:41 a.m., near Holt Avenue. For reasons unknown, a woman was walking along the slow eastbound lanes of the highway wearing dark clothing. There, the driver of a passing vehicle...
WEST COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Glassell Street#Glassell And Taft
KTLA

Man sought in deadly 7-Eleven robberies across SoCal

A man has been tied to three separate robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that happened early Monday, including two that were fatal. Police are investigating whether the man might have been involved in a fourth shooting and at least two other robberies that all took place at 7-Eleven stores. A clerk was […]
BREA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and three were wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California, authorities said. At least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman. The shootings appear to have occurred after predawn robberies or attempted robberies The post Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores appeared first on KION546.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Downey shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

Three men were killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in Downey early Sunday morning. It happened around 12:45 a.m. the 8100 block of Leeds Street near where a house party was taking place. Downey police officers responded to the scene for a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, […]
ABC7

Community mourning 17-year-old killed in Anaheim shooting; no arrests made

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A community in Anaheim is mourning an innocent teenager who was killed in a shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Acacia Street near La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound but later succumbed to his injuries.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Vincent Thomas Bridge shut down following report of armed man

The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro was shut down to through-traffic Sunday afternoon following a report of a man armed with a firearm. The California Highway Patrol responded to the bridge over the Los Angeles Harbor around 1:15 p.m. Officers received reports that a man on the bridge was armed with a firearm. CHP […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Reported on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A fatal traffic crash occurred Monday on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two left lanes of the northbound freeway were blocked due to the investigation into the fatality, Caltrans reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

1 found shot to death in Santa Ana 7-Eleven parking lot

Update: Police have confirmed that the fatal shooting in Santa Ana is tied to three other shooting incidents at 7-Eleven stores that occurred Monday morning. Read the latest here. A male was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a Santa Ana 7-Eleven early Monday. Santa Ana police responded to a shooting in the […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy