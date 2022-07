Rory McIlroy took another swipe at LIV Golf on Sunday as he prepared for battle at The Open Championship – the final golf major of the year – later this week. McIlroy said last week he understood why some professionals jumped to LIV Golf but did not want them to come back over to the PGA Tour should the rival league fall apart. When asked whether he has softened his stance on the Saudi-backed tour, McIlroy said there was "no room" for the organization.

GOLF ・ 15 HOURS AGO