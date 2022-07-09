ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed after boyfriend reportedly ran her over near Santa Fe

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, Texas - Officials in Galveston County say a woman has died after she was run over by a truck driven by her boyfriend. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 6200 block of Ave. Avenue T in an unincorporated part of Galveston...

