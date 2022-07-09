ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Reward offered in case of man killed in ‘squeegee’ fight

 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — A total of $16,000 in reward money is being offered to anyone with information about a recent deadly encounter between a man and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection.

The state of Maryland is offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds, Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Saturday.

Metro CrimeStoppers is also offering an $8,000 reward, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Reynolds, of Baltimore, was driving through an intersection near the city’s Inner Harbor on Thursday afternoon when he had a heated interaction with so-called squeegee workers, parked his car and came back with a baseball bat, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said earlier this week.

He “swung the bat at one or more of those squeegee workers. In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired,” striking Reynolds, the commissioner said.

The workers ran away after the shooting.

Squeegee workers, also known as squeegee kids, consist mostly of teens from low-income neighborhoods who clean drivers’ windshields at intersections in exchange for money.

City officials have said there would be increased police patrols at intersections the workers frequent.

