ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah’s father and former Nashville councilman, dead at 89

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZNus_0gaDxIuv00

Vernon Winfrey, a former Nashville city councilman and the father of media mogul Oprah Winfrey, died Friday. He was 89.

Oprah Winfrey, 68, announced her father’s death in an Instagram post.

Vernon Winfrey, who operated an East Nashville barbershop for more than 50 years, died several days after his daughter and other family members hosted a “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,” The Tennessean reported.

“We wanted to be able to have all his friends come and celebrate him while he is able to receive the joy,” Oprah Winfrey said last week.

On Saturday morning, Oprah Winfrey said her father had “reveled” in the backyard party, which was held on the Fourth of July.

“He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak,” Oprah Winfrey wrote on Instagram. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the main responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts.”

Vernon Winfrey was elected to the Nashville Metro Council in 1975, The Tennessean reported. He also served as a deacon at Faith United Missionary Baptist Church.

Vernon Winfrey was born in Mississippi and moved to Nashville after serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, according to the newspaper. He worked as a janitor at Vanderbilt University before attending barber school.

He opened Winfrey’s Barbershop in 1965, in addition to an adjacent convenience shop, according to The Tennessean. He was serving customers as recently as last year, according to the newspaper.

“No one enters or leaves without a hello and a handshake,” Vernon Winfrey said in 2018.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Vernon Winfrey. Vernon served on Metro Council for 16 years and dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering, and mentoring young men in the community,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a Twitter post. “An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service.”

Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, died in 2018, CNN reported. Lee was also born in Mississippi and gave birth to Winfrey as a young woman. Lee and Vernon Winfrey never married, the news organization reported.

Oprah Winfrey THE 72ND EMMY® AWARDS - Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the "72nd Emmy® Awards" will broadcast SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (ABC via Getty Images) OPRAH WINFREY (ABC/ABC via Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideedition.com

Oprah Winfrey’s Father Dies at Age 89

Oprah Winfrey has announced that her father, Vernon Winfrey died after a bout with cancer. He was 89 years old. The mogul revealed the tragedy both on her Instagram page and Oprah Daily website. She mentioned heading down to Nashville, Tennessee, where he lived over the Fourth of July weekend, dubbing it the “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Celebration.”
NASHVILLE, TN
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Tevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To Usher

It has gone down in music history as one of his greatest hits, but "Can We Talk" almost slipped through Tevin Campbell's fingers. The R&B legend found fame back in the 1990s and for decades, Campbell has been performing his classics for fans worldwide. He has worked with some of the top producers, songwriters, and singers in the business, and during his chat with the State of Black Music Podcast, he revealed that "Can We Talk" was *thisclose* to being Usher's song.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Oprah Winfrey
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon Goes on a $28 Million Real Estate Buying Spree in Los Angeles & Nashville

Click here to read the full article. If you were wondering what Reese Witherspoon did in her spare time outside of acting, producing TV shows and movies, and raising a family, you know now. The 46-year-old actress has been swooping up real estate at a frenetic pace in 2022, and she’s targeted two cities for her home base: Los Angeles and Nashville. She put her swanky Mandeville Canyon estate, in the ultra-luxe area of Brentwood in Los Angeles, on the market earlier this year for $25 million. Per Dirt, Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth then spent $5 million on another neighborhood ranch...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Tennessean#Baptist Church#The U S Army
earnthenecklace.com

Cassie Nall Leaving 10 News: Is the Meteorologist Leaving WBIR?

Knoxville residents have been wondering for a while now if WBIR-TV meteorologist Cassie Nall is leaving the station. Nall joined 10 News as a weather anchor last year but has been missing from broadcasting recently. Viewers want to know what happened to Cassie Nall and if she made a quiet exit from WBIR. Her colleagues at 10 News have put the rumors to rest for now.
KNOXVILLE, TN
travelnoire.com

How To Spend One Day in Nashville

Nashville is the capital city of and the birthplace of country music. Many celebrities like Lark Voorhies, Sheryl Crow, Young Buck, and Billy Ray Cyrus call the city home. But even if you’re not a fan of country music, Nashville still has plenty of things for you to enjoy.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Revered Country Performer Bobby Flores Has Died

Revered country performer Bobby Flores has died at the age of 61. According to the a local Fox News affiliate in West Texas, the Western swing fiddler passed away last month after a battle with esophageal cancer. The outlet also noted that, prior to his death, Flores' family had launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medical care.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy