ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Body of a man who drowned in Folsom Lake over the Fourth of July weekend has been found

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State Parks says the body of a man who drowned in Folsom Lake over the Fourth of July weekend was found Friday. According...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. Deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight where they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Folsom, CA
City
Granite Bay, CA
Folsom, CA
Accidents
City
Sacramento, CA
Folsom, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Man’s body recovered after falling off jet ski at Folsom Lake

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered on Friday after a man went missing when he fell off a jet ski at Folsom Lake Saturday. The Placer County Sheriff’s office said Saturday that the search for Eric Riley, who fell off a jet ski around 3 p.m. near the Granite Bay area, had turned into a recovery effort.Woman sets two people and their tent on fire, Stockton Police say.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Body of Folsom Lake jet skier found near Granite Bay

After nearly a week long search, California State Parks and Placer County sheriff’s personnel recovered a body in Folsom Lake Friday that is believed to be that of missing jet skier Eric Riley. California State Parks officials said a boater spotted the decedent at about in the same general...
GRANITE BAY, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old drowns in Napa County’s Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old drowned at Lake Berryessa on Sunday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet. Authorities say this is the third drowning in two weeks at Lake Berryessa. The victim was identified as Vallejo resident Zaire Watu Fairley. Witnesses say Fairley was standing on a log and slipped […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folsom Lake#California State Parks#Accident
KCRA.com

Family of 3 men who drowned in Delta after saving child host fundraiser to send bodies back home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends are trying to honor the lives of three men who drowned in the Delta while trying to rescue a child who fell in the water. The three men disappeared in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, and their bodies were discovered days later, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Injuries Reported in Sacramento Accident

Accident on Elkhorn Boulevard Results in Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a Sacramento car accident involving two vehicles in the Foothill Farms area on July 7. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) police report stated that the collision occurred along eastbound Elkhorn Boulevard just east of Andrea Boulevard at around 3:21 p.m. and involved a Ford Explorer and Hyundai Accent. Upon arrival, police noted that both vehicles had been pulled over to the right-hand side of the roadway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Elk Grove to get new rail service to Sacramento, Stockton in 2024

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Millions of dollars are being invested toward making Elk Grove a little more walkable and a little less congested on the streets. California state funds are going toward a new rail service, an overcrossing for a trail system near Laguna Boulevard and some improvements to the Elk Grove Boulevard off-ramp.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Halt Grass Fire Near Mather

MATHER (CBS13) — Firefighters halted a grass fire Sunday afternoon east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says crews stopped progress of a fire that burned roughly 14 acres near Mather, close to the intersection of Excelsior Road and Westerly Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation. Mather is located about 15 miles east of Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Traps Driver

Driver Trapped in Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound Highway 50. A two-vehicle crash recently required that one driver be extricated from their vehicle by the West Sacramento Fire Department. The accident happened along Highway 50 westbound near Jefferson Boulevard shortly before noon. Three people were involved in the accident, and the driver of a convertible remained pinned inside their car.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Thesmelves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy