Renting homes to the ultra-wealthy brings its own set of headaches

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As the son of industrious Russian-Jewish immigrants, Alex Feldman was exposed to entrepreneurship at an early age. His father—who was an engineer in Russia—immigrated to the United States without English fluency and moved up the ranks from a cab driver to the founder of a transportation company, Yellow Bird Taxi. After a move to California, Feldman’s family business was a “mom and pop” eyeglass shop in San Francisco, where he was raised among several family members who were opticians, including his mother, his father—who trained after arriving in the United States, two of his sisters and a cousin. After school, Feldman assisted his parents with administrative tasks and inventory, and he cut his first pair of eyeglass lenses when he was 12 years old. He grew increasingly business-minded from helping out with the family store, and treated the experience like a crash course in how to become an optical retailer.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO