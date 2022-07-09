Abilene's Brantley is named to Upper Iowa University Dean's List

Dr. Mark Banker, general surgeon, has returned to Salina. Banker joins Drs. Chris Rupe and Keenan Wanamaker at Mowery Clinic General Surgery located at 737 E. Crawford Street. Banker grew up in Salina and graduated high school from Salina South High School. After completing his undergraduate degree he earned his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. He then completed his General Surgery residency at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Banker performs general, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery and has special interest in the following areas: breast surgery, colon, and rectal surgery, hernia surgery, thyroid surgery, and skin cancer surgery.

