ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Airport receives two Project Achievement Awards from Construction Management Association of America

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Construction Management Association of America Southern California Chapter (CMAASC) recently awarded Long Beach Airport (LGB) with two Project Achievement Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in the practice of construction management. Presentation was made to Airport staff at the CMAASC 29th Annual Awards Gala recently held in Long Beach. “Long...

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
freightwaves.com

Long Beach container backlog crosses red line as delays mount

The number of container ships waiting off Los Angeles and Long Beach is well off its highs, but the pileup of import containers waiting on Southern California terminal yards is rapidly reapproaching its peak. Long Beach just crossed a red line. The number of import containers sitting on Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Beach Airport#Beaches#Taxiway#Transportation#Teamwork
oc-breeze.com

Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, July 16

You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on SATURDAY, July 16, 2022; 9am-12pm at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. Pre-registration please! (see link below) We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on!...
SEAL BEACH, CA
KABC

‘Buy a Tesla’ Buttigieg meets with Mayor ‘Months-waiting-for-Ambassadorship’ Garcetti at LAX

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles International and Long Beach airports are getting federal dollars for infrastructure improvements. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg walked the grounds of LAX today with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city dignitaries. He pledged money that was approved yesterday as part of the federal infrastructure law. One-billion dollars is earmarked for 85 airports nationwide. LAX will receive 50-million dollars and Long Beach 10-point-six million. The money will augment the cost of upgrades at both airports over the next five years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Crews lower main span of Gerald Desmond as demolition begins on 54-year-old bridge

After spanning the Back Channel at the Port of Long Beach for over half a century, the Gerald Desmond Bridge officially began being dismantled Saturday. The 3,600-ton main span of the old bridge was slowly lowered onto a barge using a strand jack system—a bundle of steel cables run through hydraulic cylinders. The section was lowered at a rate of about three inches per minute, or 15 feet per hour, according to Duane Kenagy, capital programs executive for the port.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

3 injured in industrial accident at Port of Long Beach

An industrial accident at the Port of Long Beach Sunday afternoon injured three workers, according to authorities. A tube used to transfer petroleum coke from a storage ship to ships at Pier F partially collapsed, according to Port of Long Beach spokesperson Lee Peterson. The collapse occurred around 4:35 p.m....
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
nomadlawyer.org

South Gate: Best 7 Places to visit in South Gate, CA

“South Gate is home to nearly 100,000 residents and is centrally located in the greater metropolitan region. It's an ideal launching point for exploring Los Angeles County and surrounding areas." South Gate residents have access to nine parks that cover approximately 170 acres. The Pacific Ocean coast is just ten...
SOUTH GATE, CA
point2homes.com

4131 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA, 90807

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
LONG BEACH, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Rent Stabilization Commission Recommends 8% Rent Increase Cap

On July 6, the Beverly Hills Rent Stabilization Commission grappled with whether to recommend changes to the maximum allowable rent increase allowed under the city’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance. Citing the historic levels of inflation, commissioners agreed to recommend that the City Council place an 8% cap on rent increases. The meeting represented the city’s ongoing efforts to equitably address the rising cost of living while allowing property owners to realize a profit on their investments.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

6 Best Places to visit in Santa Fe Springs, CA

"Santa Fe Springs, Spanish for "Holy Faith"), is a Los Angeles County city, California, United States. It is one the Gateway Cities in southeast Los Angeles County. Santa Fe Spring, which means "holy faith" in Spanish, was first used to mineral springs that Dr. James E. Fulton purchased from the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway in 1886."
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy