I am at a couple of crossroads; getting ready to start a new job while leaving one I LOVED behind. I am struggling with my faith and with finding a home to worship in. My eye was immediately drawn to this beautiful heart hanging in a tree and when I came home and came to the website and read that this heart was meant for ME. I cannot express how grateful I felt. I will be hanging this up in my office as a reminder we are not alone and how very impactful we can be to each other as friends, neighbors, and fellow human beings. Please know the time you put into making this is JOYFULLY APPRECIATED ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO