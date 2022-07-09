ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy partially paralyzed in mass shooting honored by Milwaukee Brewers

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers honored the 8-year-old boy who was shot and seriously injured in the Highland Park mass shooting by hanging a No. 22 "Roberts" jersey in their dugout during Friday's game.

Family tells TMJ4 that while Cooper Roberts is off the ventilator, he is now paralyzed from the waist down. But his condition is improving and they have a GoFundMe to raise money to cover expensive medical costs.

The Brewers are now giving Cooper and his twin brother, Luke, each a 'City Connect' jersey signed by the team, ESPN first reported. Christian Yelich even recorded a video to be shared with the family. Luke suffered minor injuries in the mass shooting.

The Brewers decided to honor the boys after learning that Cooper is a huge Brewers fan, MLB reports.

The Roberts family attended the 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday when a gunman opened fire with a high-powered rifle, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others. The suspect is now in custody.

The Brewers are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night at American Family Field.

